6 Shoes From the Past That Look Like the Invention of Fantasy Authors

In China, there was a thousand-year-old tradition of bandaging women’s feet and putting small shoes on them to make their feet appear smaller. And they were so small that they could easily fit in the palm of your hand. The process of foot deformation, often imposed on girls from an early age, lasted for years and was accompanied by severe pain. The damage was irreversible and severely limited women’s mobility for life.

As a dowry, a woman would make several pairs of shoes, thus demonstrating her skill in embroidery and the small size of her feet. After the wedding, the bride gave a pair of shoes to each of her main female relatives in a special ceremony. It was called the “sharing of shoes.”