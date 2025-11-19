I Refused to Trust My Stepson After His Lies—He’s No Longer Welcome in My House

But I couldn’t let it go so easily. So to prove my point, I secretly checked his coat while he was out. There was something thick in his pocket. I pulled it out and froze when I found out that it was a stack of love letters from his dad to his mom.



He was begging her to come back to them, but that wasn’t all. There were also emails that were sent between the two of them where my wife tells him that she’s unhappy in our marriage and wants to come home.



I was devastated. I’ve given her everything she asked for and more, and this is how she repays me? By planning to leave behind my back? When my stepson got home that afternoon, I told him to pack his things and go back to his father’s house because he wasn’t welcome in mine anymore.



My wife tried to defend him, saying he’s just a teenager that’s acting out. But I handed her the emails and said she could leave with her son. She’s called me countless times since then, saying that it was a mistake and that she wanted to come back. But I don’t trust her anymore.



So Bright Side, what do I do now? Do I try to fix my relationship? Or do I work with the proof I have?



Regards,

Charlie K.

