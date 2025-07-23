6 Summer Wedding Outfits That Scream Elegance in the Best Way Possible
Summer weddings, while picturesque and elegant, will likely leave you hot and sweaty. Which is why picking the right guest outfit will alleviate some of the heat. It’s all about choosing the right light and breezy fabrics, while finding a color that won’t clash with the theme.
1. Black-tie formal.
If the wedding is held at an elevated venue, you’ll want to look the part. For men, you can’t go wrong with a classic, neat tuxedo or a dapper, dark suit.
Meanwhile, women can opt for an elegant evening gown with a little sparkle action. You’ll want to keep the length below the knee. In terms of fabric, a metallic shine for some glitz and glam will look amazing in photos.
2. Summer garden elegance.
A summer garden wedding held in the morning calls for light and airy fabrics, like chiffon, viscose, and crêpe. Think flowy dresses, skirts, and jumpsuits. For an extra pop, you can go for a polka dot look, just make sure the colors match the wedding’s theme, whether it’s earthy, neutral tones or bright and tangy shades like orange and hot pink.
As for the men, opt for wool-linen suits. The beige tones will go with almost any theme. Alternatively, a suit and tie will also keep you looking sharp.
3. Beachy blues and beiges.
Beach weddings call for a more relaxed yet elevated outfit. For women, a light print along with some dressy sandals will work perfectly well. If the event is more casual, men can wear a light-colored polo shirt along with a belt and chinos.
4. Cocktail events.
A cocktail wedding dress lies somewhere between black-tie formal and semi-formal. You can opt for a satin bright number with an interesting cut, like a plunging neckline, a leg slit, or a simple halter neck. Color-wise, if the bride didn’t specify a color scheme, you can go for natural shades, like earthy tones.
For men, a suit and tie is the way to go. For sunnier celebrations, you can wear lighter shades of gray or blue.
5. Semi-formal chic.
Semi-formal weddings are usually held in fancier restaurants, gardens, or sometimes cozy B&Bs. To dress accordingly, you can browse for knee-length or short dresses with a light and flowy fabric. Rather than opt for sparkles and glitzy sequins, muted tones and minimalistic patterns are preferred instead.
For the gentlemen, you’ll want to stick to a crisp suit jacket or blazer with dress pants. For daytime events, go for lighter shades like light blue or beige, but switch to darker tones like navy for evening weddings.
6. Boho summer.
You’ll likely find boho-themed weddings located in beaches, farms, lofts, and other outdoor spaces. These weddings typically call for a ruffled, light-colored dress. It’s all about keeping it airy and flowy while maintaining some formality in your outfit.
Meanwhile, guys should skip the stiff, traditional suit and go for something more laid-back, like an unstructured blazer or relaxed-fit pants in warm, earthy shades like soft beige or muted sage.
Overall, what you choose to wear heavily depends on the venue and theme of the wedding. After all, you wouldn’t want to turn up to a beach wedding in a full-glam ball gown. Looking for more inspo? Check out these summer wedding guest outfits to jog your creativity.