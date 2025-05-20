7 Bag Trends That Could Make You Rethink Your Favorites
In fashion, the right bag can elevate any outfit—and this season’s styles are making a bold statement. With fresh shapes and updated textures, designers are turning everyday accessories into standout pieces. These new trends might just make you rethink your go-to bag.
1. Bucket bag.
After each season, there’s a brief lull between the runway reveals and store arrivals—a moment when trends begin to take shape. This year, it didn’t take long for one clear frontrunner to emerge: the bucket bag. Milan Fashion Week set the tone, and after standout showings from Gucci and Prada, it was official—the bucket bag is the must-have accessory of the season.
2. Sausage bag.
It’s often said that it takes three rounds of popularity for a trend to become a classic—and the sausage bag has more than earned its place. Now considered an icon, this silhouette continues to evolve, with designers putting their own spin on the staple. Magda Butrym adorned it with signature roses, Miu Miu added a sporty touch, and Mulberry reimagined it with its timeless flap detailing.
3. Raffia.
Artisanal textures like woven leather, raffia, and crochet got a modern refresh in the spring collections. The Row showcased an emerald green basket bag, Bottega Veneta offered a slouchy leather-trimmed clutch, and Jacquemus delivered crescent-shaped designs in a striped open-weave fabric.
4. Office Siren bag.
The top-handle bag, once a symbol of quiet elegance, has been reimagined time and again—always retaining its refined, ladylike charm. In 2025, it steps into a new role: less the assistant, more the boss. Embracing the bold allure of the “office siren” aesthetic, the silhouette is now bigger, glossier, and undeniably confident.
Think sleek slingbacks, curve-skimming pencil skirts, cat-eye glasses, and structured top-handle bags in polished neutral tones—ideal for tucking under your arm as you stride through the morning rush like you own the place.
5. The B.B.B (Big Brown Bag).
If Tom from Succession taught us anything with his now-iconic line about the “ludicrously capacious bag,” it’s that oversized bags can be both stylish and smart. In 2025, the spotlight is on rich chocolate and tan hues. Designers like Bottega Veneta, Coach, and Alexander McQueen are leaning into the trend, pairing roomy silhouettes with sharp, masculine tailoring—a strong, grounded contrast to the sultry polish of the office siren aesthetic.
6. Fringe bag.
Minimalism may preach the power of restraint, but 2025 is making a strong case for the return of the bold and the boho. Enter the fringed bag—maximalist, nostalgic, and unapologetically fun. As the boho revival gains momentum, led by houses like Chloé, bags are getting a tactile makeover with swaying tassels, clip-on pom-poms, and textured details in leather and wool. It’s minimal effort, maximal impact.
7. Black leather bags.
Black leather bags have long held their place as a fashion essential—cue the collective nod of approval. But in 2025, it’s the top-handle silhouette that’s stepping into the spotlight. Despite the variations, one truth holds steady—a top-handle black leather bag isn’t just a seasonal statement, it’s a lifelong investment.
As trends come and go, one thing remains certain: the right bag can transform not just your outfit, but your entire attitude. So, which bag will be your signature this season? After all, fashion may change, but a great bag is forever.