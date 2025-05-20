7 Bag Trends That Could Make You Rethink Your Favorites

The top-handle bag, once a symbol of quiet elegance, has been reimagined time and again—always retaining its refined, ladylike charm. In 2025, it steps into a new role: less the assistant, more the boss. Embracing the bold allure of the “office siren” aesthetic, the silhouette is now bigger, glossier, and undeniably confident.

Think sleek slingbacks, curve-skimming pencil skirts, cat-eye glasses, and structured top-handle bags in polished neutral tones—ideal for tucking under your arm as you stride through the morning rush like you own the place.