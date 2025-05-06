7 Haircuts Stylists Say Will Be Huge This Spring
While last fall was all about face-framing fringes and winter embraced sleek lobs, spring 2025 invites a bold transformation. This season, it’s all about embracing adventurous cuts that exude confidence and individuality. Leading the charge is the edgy pixie cut, reimagined with a daring twist.
From revamped classics to playful, fashion-forward styles, these are the haircuts taking over this spring.
1. The poolside bob.
Ideal for the warmer months, the poolside bob is a versatile cut that looks effortlessly chic, whether wet or dry. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have embraced this style, which features a blunt cut with subtle layers. It’s suitable for all face shapes and works well with straight to wavy hair textures.
2. The edgy pixie cut.
The pixie cut has taken a bolder turn this spring. Emma Stone’s transformation at the Golden Globes highlighted a super-short pixie that exudes sophistication and edge. This cut is perfect for those with oval or heart-shaped faces, and works best with straight to wavy hair. Regular trims are essential to maintain its sharp silhouette.
3. The La Dolce Vita bob.
Inspired by Italian glamour, the La Dolce Vita bob is characterized by its voluminous waves and soft layers. This romantic style flatters oval and square face shapes and is best suited for thick, wavy hair. It’s a nod to classic elegance with a modern twist.
4. Vacation hair.
Vacation hair is what hairstylist Eric Vaughn calls “the reverse of a haircut”. This trend focuses on natural textures, loose waves, and minimal styling, giving the impression of sun-kissed, beachy locks. It’s ideal for all face shapes and works best with naturally wavy or textured hair, allowing for an easy, low-maintenance look that still feels chic and put-together.
5. The shaggy mullet.
The mullet is back, and it’s shaggier than ever. Modern mullets feature shorter fronts and longer backs, offering a bold statement. This cut suits round and square face shapes and is ideal for those with wavy or curly hair seeking a unique, edgy look.
6. The bixie cut.
Combining elements of the bob and pixie, the bixie cut offers a playful yet polished look. It’s characterized by its short length with longer layers, providing volume and versatility. Suitable for oval and heart-shaped faces, this cut works well with fine to medium hair textures.
7. Butterfly bangs.
A soft and feminine take on curtain bangs, butterfly bangs blend seamlessly into layered haircuts to frame the face with a delicate flutter. They’re ideal for adding volume at the crown and softening angular features. Best suited for oval, square, and heart-shaped faces, butterfly bangs pair well with medium to long wavy or straight hair.
Spring 2025 is all about embracing change and expressing individuality through bold and stylish haircuts. Whether you're drawn to the daring pixie or the dreamy butterfly bangs, there's a trend to match your mood and style.