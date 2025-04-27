16 Warm Stories That Prove Children Are Always Their Parents’ Sugar Pies

Family & kids
Mom and Dad may not talk about their feelings every day, but they show them through strange, touching and sometimes very funny actions. Sometimes it is even annoying, until one day we realize that the most important thing in life is the quiet certainty that there is someone behind you, for whom you will always come first. Even if the whole world thinks otherwise.

  • I didn’t prepare financially for the maternity leave, I trusted my husband. It turned out that new tights were a luxury that had to be earned. I’ve never felt so humiliated. I lived in this hell for 3 months, and then I confessed to my father that I had made a mistake with my choice of husband.
    And my dad took me and the baby back to his place the same night. Since then, my son and I have everything we need for life and happiness. And this is taking into account that my father earns 3 times less than my ex-husband.
    Soon the boy is 2 years old, I found him a wonderful daycare, and I am going to work. It’ll pay well, I’ve been looking for a great job like that for a long time. And from the first salary I will buy my dad a spinning rod, which he has long dreamed of. I am very grateful to him for everything he has been doing for us. © Caramel / VK
  • I was raised by a single dad, so I’m a jack of all trades. Changing a light bulb is an easy task, I can also do wiring or rebuild a car. It was my dad who made me love cars. I became a taxi driver.
    And male passengers look at me like they’ve never seen a woman driving a taxi! They look at me with their mouths open. These men don’t know how I can do push-ups and how many fish I can catch on the local lake! © Caramel / VK
  • At the age of 17, I suddenly realized that I was far from being the prettiest girl among my peers. The reason for this was mockery like, “Ew, redhead, short, slouchy, freckled.” I began to cover my face with foundation to cover the freckles, dyed the hair black and began to wear oversized clothes. My father noticed this and very gently tried to find out why.
    At one point, I broke down, cried and told him everything as it was. And he replied, “Irene, yes, you’re short, your legs are not the longest in the world, you’re a redhead. These are peculiarities! Look how pretty you are! Just like me.”
    For some reason, it was this that turned something in me, and I was able to accept myself. © Unknown author / Pikabu
  • I was vacuuming the floor and the vacuum sucked up a pizza box sticker to my son’s screams. It was “his thing.” Mom was adamant: don’t throw around your stuff, and anyway a sticker is not a big deal. The kid was inconsolable.
    I apologized and said that I hadn’t vacuumed up the sticker on purpose and that I respected his ownership. But if he valued it so much, he shouldn’t have left it under the couch. I offered him a dozen other stickers, but he wanted that one. He fell asleep crying.
    At night, I opened the vacuum cleaner, took the sticker out and cleaned it. I’ve never seen my son happier. He played with it for a month, and then I threw it out with his permission. It may seem like a little thing to some people, but these little things help to build trust with my child. © Diablo*** / Pikabu
  • Dad comes home from work, sees my mom and me, and says seriously, “Do you know who I just saw?! I was walking, it was dark, only one lantern was shining. Suddenly, a huge rabbit pops out!”
    My mom and I look at each other in surprise, and my dad pulls out a big chocolate bar and adds, “So, this rabbit asked me to give you this chocolate bar!” I’m 24 now, and I still fall for this bunny joke like I’m still 6! © Overheard / VK
  • My son was in 10th grade. They call me one day from the school and say that I need to come on Wednesday to meet the principle about our boy’s hairstyle, “Ponytails are not allowed in school!” And my son had a neat ponytail, it suited him so well.
    My husband went to meet the principle, and they didn’t bother my son anymore, because my husband’s biker ponytail up to his butt eloquently marked our family’s position on the men’s hairstyles, and there were no restrictions on this in the school charter.
  • We were poor. In 9th grade, I worked all summer at the vegetable depot to buy clothes and a bag for school. And here is the end of August, I look under the mattress, and there is no money! I’m in tears, and my mom says, “Well, yes, I took the money. Why are you so worried? I just stashed it away so no one would find it.”
    We were living in a small house with a lot of relatives. And at the weekend, I went to the market with my mom, and we bought school outfits, a coat and a bag. Mom even added a little extra. I love her!
  • I was building a house. That day I didn’t have time to change my clothes and went home as I was: an old leather jacket, work pants, old boots, all painted with dust, a week’s stubble on the face, hands stained with paint. I’m walking like this in the underpass, and a dressed-up mom and a similarly dressed-up little boy are walking toward me.
    The kid, however, doesn’t want to behave and loudly argues with his mom. At this point, the woman sees me, leans over to her son and starts:
    — Look at this man...
    Well, here we are, I think, and you won’t show your university degree to everyone around you and explain that the first impression is sometimes deceptive, and you should not judge people by their appearance....
    And the parent continues:
    — If you eat well, you’ll be as big and strong as this man.
    They passed by, and I walked the rest of the way and smiled like a first-grader who was bought a huge bucket of ice cream. © Snakecatcher / Pikabu
  • One of my most vivid childhood memories is connected with my dad. We both loved soccer. Since we lived in a small village, there were no soccer centers, so my dad just became my coach.
    When I was 11, he decided to organize a real soccer match between our village and a neighboring one. He got a net somewhere, made the goal himself, arranged with other parents to bring children from another village. He even found someone who agreed to referee the game.
    We played as hard as we could, did our best, and won with only one goal difference. And I scored that goal. The only girl on the field. No one expected that I would be in the right place and send the ball into the net.
    That moment is etched in my memory forever: my dad ran up, lifted me in his arms, and everyone around me clapped and shouted. Then he arranged a celebration for us: he set a table in the yard, and when it got dark — he brought out a box of fireworks, and we all, out of breath after the match, stood and looked at the bright sky from the fireworks.
    Thanks to my dad, I fell in love with this sport, and now I work in the company that organizes sporting events. © Caramel / VK
  • A friend’s 14-year-old daughter said, “Give me money for a tattoo!” She wanted to have a tattoo on her face. While her mother was drinking a calming herbal cocktail, he and his daughter were discussing what to do. They decided to go to the tattoo artist during the weekend.
    When they discussed the design with the artist, the friend quietly whispered to him to make it as painful as possible but without ink. So, the artist began to ink the heart on her cheek, and the daughter howled, because it really hurt. That night they came home, and everyone was happy.
    The mom and dad were happy that the daughter gave up the idea, and the daughter was happy that she didn’t start getting a tattoo with ink, otherwise she would have had to endure all this agony until the victorious finale. I think that the father behaved correctly to keep a good relationship with his daughter, and if they forbid her, she would have had a tattoo out of spite. © volchek1024 / Pikabu
  • I have often heard the phrase about “the first pancake is always a mess” in relation to firstborn children. And once we are sitting with my mother, chatting, and I jokingly asked, “So, I’m the first. Am I a mess too?”
    And my mom replied in such a way that I had no more doubts, “Son, I always heat up the pan well. We make good pancakes from the first try without any mess.” © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • I was ill. My boyfriend left to his friends — like, I’m sleeping anyway. I complained to my mom. An hour later, my father was at my place with food and medicine. He asked me about my boyfriend. I told him.
    Dad was very surprised and said, “Jenny, we’ve loved you for 25 years, raised you. We tried to make you happy. We’ve helped and supported you. And all that so that there was a man like this next to you? Really?” I had to think about it. © Caramel / VK
  • My brother is 10 today. As always, on this day, Mom reads him a letter with warm words from Dad. He writes how proud he is of his son and how he loves him.
    The thing is that our dad passed away when my brother was just 1 year old. Dad knew he didn’t have long to live and wrote letters for the son’s each birthday in advance. Mom takes them out of the box once a year and reads them. And the little brother smiles as if Daddy were there.
    There are still 8 letters left. And what will happen next, Mom herself doesn’t know. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • I came to visit my parents, tired, sad, with problems all over: at work, with friends, and in love life. Mom and Dad figured me out right away, so they tried to cheer me up. Cutlets with mashed potatoes, a cake and tea, and then my dad just took a neighbor’s sled and said we were going sledding.
    I forgot all my troubles for a couple of hours. It was so fun, sweet and unforgettable, it was like I was back in my childhood again! In these incredible moments, I realized that it doesn’t matter how old you are, because for Daddy you will always remain his little daughter. © Caramel / VK
  • My son is about to turn 13. A year ago, I decided to clear the balcony of junk and at the same time to teach my son the legal ways to earn money. I installed a marketplace app on his phone, and showed him how to use it. It was agreed that he would keep all the money he received, but that he would have to conduct all the negotiations himself.
    During the following months, he sold bicycles, old plumbing fixtures, dead phones, a scooter, a plaid, etc. With the money raised, my son bought a new phone. As a result, he learned how to talk to strangers, to explain some details about the things on sale, and I instilled in him the feeling that what he earned is his, and he decides how to spend this money, instilled willpower to save money and not to run and spend it immediately on all sorts of goodies.
    Well, and I cleared up the balcony. © nkeladib / Pikabu
  • Once, as an adult, I went away from home for a couple of weeks. Before my return, I called my mother. She asked if she needed to meet me. I replied that no, I’ll get home myself.
    I got off the bus, everyone was greeted by relatives and friends, and I was like a lonely she-wolf. And then I see my mother, who took time off work to cook my favorite dishes and then meet her big-aged child. It felt so good, like I was a little girl again! © Maria Denisyuk / ADME

