“Different Person,” Emma Stone’s Drastic Haircut Steals the Spotlight at the 2025 Golden Globes

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Emma Stone left fans and photographers speechless as she unveiled a bold new look: a sleek, short pixie cut that stole the spotlight on the red carpet. The dramatic transformation had everyone buzzing, with stunned reactions pouring in as people marveled at just how strikingly different she appeared.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency/ABACA/Abaca/East News

The most jaw-dropping beauty moment of the 2025 Golden Globes? Emma Stone’s epic pixie cut. When everyone was waiting to see who would steal the show that night, Stone definitely did. She hit the red carpet with a stunning pixie cut that was as feathered as it was fresh. As you can see in the red carpet photos, the wispy bangs really brought out her facial features.

She debuted her striking new look in a stunning red Louis Vuitton gown. As anyone with short hair knows, a precise cut and flawless styling are essential to making the look shine. Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak—renowned for her work with stars like Zoe Saldaña and Juno Temple—rose to the occasion, unveiling Stone’s bold new style at the awards show. The pixie cut and color were crafted by her longtime hairstylist and Olaplex Ambassador, Tracey Cunningham.

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

Stone, who starred in Kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos in 2024, had been rumored to rock a buzzcut while filming Bugonia (coming out November 7, 2025), so the pixie feels like a natural follow-up. Emma is no stranger to switching up her hairstyle. We’ve seen her transform her locks several times, from bleaching her signature copper auburn locks to a more blonde tone and opting for bold block fringes and long textured bobs. But if we had to choose a favorite hairstyle of Emma’s, this would definitely be it, and people on the internet seemed to agree.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

People went wild on social media after Emma’s new look. “Gorgeous! Short hair, don’t care! Love it,” one person wrote. Another called it “too dramatic,” while someone else said she looked like a “different person.” But most fans were all for it, with comparisons like, “It’s giving Anne Hathaway after Les Mis,” and another added, “Hey, how fun! Hair will grow back, but it’s a nice change. LOVE ❤️❤️❤️.” As always, Emma totally nailed the new style. Whether it’s for a role or just because she felt like switching it up, she’s owning it!

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Besides her stunning looks, Emma Stone is one of Hollywood’s most loved actresses, thanks to her amazing roles and performances. It’s no surprise she became an Oscar winner!