7 Self-Care Mistakes That Can Slowly Ruin Your Skin
We all love a good self-care routine, but what if some of your habits are doing more harm than good? From over-exfoliating to skipping sunscreen, small skincare mistakes can add up over time, leading to premature aging and irritation.
The good news? A few simple tweaks can help protect your skin and keep it glowing. Here are 7 common self-care mistakes that might be secretly sabotaging your skin.
1. Exfoliating too often
Exfoliation promotes cell turnover, revealing fresh skin, but overdoing it daily can cause irritation. Begin by exfoliating a few times a week and adjust as needed. Aim for a full-body exfoliation once a week, then concentrate on rough or textured areas for smoother skin.
2. Not cleaning your makeup brushes
Makeup brushes collect oil and product buildup over time. To keep them fresh, wipe the bristles with an alcohol-based cleanser between uses to extend the time between washes—but don’t skip the deep cleaning! Wash your brushes with soap and water at least once a week to remove stubborn residue. A gentle cleanser or baby shampoo works best to keep them soft and in top condition.
3. Dipping your fingers into product
If your foundation or eye cream comes in a jar, avoid dipping your fingers in, as it can introduce bacteria and oil—even if your hands are clean. Instead, use a spatula, scoop, or a fresh cotton swab each time to keep your products sanitary. For a more hygienic and convenient option, pump-action foundations that offer mess-free application while maintaining product integrity.
4. Cleansing Wipes
Skip the wipes! Many people rely on makeup wipes for nighttime cleansing, not realizing they leave behind residue. At best, wipes only remove surface-level dirt, allowing leftover foundation to settle into your pores—leading to breakouts over time. Considering your skin takes about 27 days to regenerate, it’s worth thinking about the long-term impact before reaching for a wipe.
For a faster yet effective routine, simply cleanse with water and a quality face wash, especially at night. Ideally, you should cleanse both morning and evening to maintain clear skin. If you stick to this routine, exfoliating just once or twice a week will be enough to keep your skin fresh and healthy.
5. Not wearing SPF daily
Did you know that sun exposure is one of the biggest factors in premature skin aging? UV rays penetrate deep into the skin, causing photoaging by breaking down collagen and accelerating wrinkles and fine lines.
The best defense? Daily sunscreen use. Experts recommend applying at least SPF 30 and reapplying every few hours—especially when outdoors. And don’t be fooled by cloudy skies! UV rays still reach your skin, even when the sun isn’t shining.
6. Sleeping on your side
Did you know that the way you sleep can contribute to wrinkles? If you often sleep on your side, your face presses against the pillow night after night, increasing the likelihood of fine lines forming over time. To minimize this effect, consider switching to a silk or satin pillowcase instead of cotton. Unlike cotton, these fabrics are much gentler on the skin and help preserve collagen, reducing friction and potential skin damage.
7. Storing Products Incorrectly
Some skincare and makeup products need extra care to stay effective. Vitamin C and SPF, for example, can lose their potency when exposed to sunlight. To prevent deactivation and bacteria buildup, store your products in a cool, dry place away from heat and moisture.
Additionally, keeping your makeup brushes clean is essential to avoid bacteria growth that can lead to skin issues. A little extra care in storage and hygiene goes a long way in maintaining healthy skin!
