12 Top Moves You Can Do at Home for Pain Relief

Every day, your hips do a lot of work, whether you're sitting for hours at your job, walking or working out. So, keeping them strong and flexible is essential for overall comfort and mobility. Adding simple yoga stretches to your daily routine could make a huge difference if you feel tight or stiff around the hips. Here are 12 easy moves you can do at home to maintain happy hips, improve flexibility and get pain relief.

Move 1: Cat-Cow for Gentle Hip Warm-Up

Let's start with a simple but powerful pose, cat-cow! This gentle flow is perfect for warming up your spine while also improving hip flexibility. It helps loosen tight muscles, increase circulation, and prepare your body for deeper stretches. Plus, it feels amazing! To do a proper cat-cow pose, you can follow the instructions below: Start on all fours: Wrists under shoulders, knees under hips.

Inhale: Drop your belly, lift your chest, and tilt your tailbone up. This is the cow pose.

Exhale: Round your spine, tuck your chin, and draw your belly in. This is the cat pose.

Repeat: Flow between Cat and Cow for 5–10 slow breaths.

Move 2: Low Lunge to Open Your Hip Flexors

A low lunge is one of the best yoga stretches to open up tight hip flexors and improve hip mobility. If you spend a lot of time sitting, your hips can become stiff and tense. This simple stretch helps release that tension, making movement feel smoother and more comfortable. Plus, it's a great way to get happy hips that feel free and open! You can follow these simple steps to achieve perfect low lunge pose: Start in a high lunge: Step one foot forward and lower your back knee to the floor.

Keep your front knee stacked over your ankle: This action protects your joints.

Sink your hips down gently: Feel the stretch in the front of your back leg.

Lift your chest and reach your arms up: You can do this for a deeper stretch.

Hold for 20–30 seconds: Then switch sides.

Move 3: Pigeon Pose for Deep Hip Stretching

Pigeon pose is a fantastic way to release tension and gain hip flexibility. If your hips feel tight from sitting long hours at work, this deep stretch can help open your hips up and bring relief. It’s one of the best yoga stretches for hip muscles, especially the glutes and hip flexors. Plus, it feels amazing once you relax into it! To do a proper pigeon pose: Start in a table-top position: On your hands and knees.

Bring one knee forward: Place it behind your hands, angling your shin.

Extend your back leg straight behind you: Keep your hips square.

Lower your upper body: Rest on your forearms or stretch your arms forward.

Breathe deeply and hold for 30 seconds: Then switch sides.

Move 4: Frog Pose to Improve Hip Mobility

Frog pose is a powerful hip-opening yoga pose that deeply stretches the inner thighs and groin. If you have tight hips, this stretch can feel intense at first. But with practice, it helps increase flexibility and ease tension. It’s one of the best yoga poses for hips, especially if you sit for long hours or do activities like running or cycling. Plus, it’s a great way to relax and release built-up stress! Start on all fours: With your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Widen your knees: As far apart as comfortable, keeping your feet flexed.

Lower onto your forearms: Or stay on your hands if it feels better.

Gently push your hips back: Feeling the deep stretch in your inner thighs.

Hold for 20–30 seconds: Breathing deeply, then slowly release.

Move 5: Supine Figure Four Stretch for Relaxation

Supine figure four stretch is a fantastic way to relax and release tension in the hips while also improving mobility. It's one of the best flexibility exercises for targeting the outer hips and glutes, helping to relieve hip pain and tightness. Whether you're dealing with muscle soreness or just need to unwind after a busy day at work, this stretch can help bring relief and boost your flexibility. Lie on your back: With both knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Cross one ankle oner the opposite knee: Form a figure four shape.

Gently pull your supporting leg towards your chest: Feel a stretch in your outer hip.

Hold for 20–30 seconds or take 7 deep breaths: Then switch sides.

Move 6: Warrior Pose for Balance

Warrior pose is a fantastic way to build strength, stability, and flexibility while promoting hip pain relief. This powerful pose stretches and strengthens your legs, opens up your hips, and improves balance. It’s one of the best flexibility exercises for increasing mobility and stability. Start in a standing position: Step one foot back into lunge.

Bend your front knee: Keep it stacked over your ankle.

Turn your back foot slightly out: Ground through the outer edge.

Lift your arm overhead or extend them out: Engage your core.

Hold for 20–30 seconds or take 10 deep breaths: Then switch sides.

Move 7: Downward Facing Dog for Deeper Stretch

Downward facing dog is a well-loved yoga pose that stretches the entire body while offering deep hip stretch. This pose gently opens the hips, hamstrings, and lower back, making it one of the best flexibility exercises to release tension and increase range of motion. Start on all fours: With your wrists a few inches forward of your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Tuck your toes and lift your hips up: Forming an upside-down “V” shape.

Press your heels toward the floor: But it's totally okay if they don't touch.

Hold for 5–10 seconds: Breathe deeply, then release. You can extend the duration if you feel comfortable.

Move 8: Thread the Needle

Thread the needle pose is a gentle yet powerful stretch that targets the hips, shoulders, and spine. It’s one of the best yoga stretches to relieve tension on the hips and improve mobility. If you experience tightness or discomfort in your hips, this pose provides deep hip pain relief by stretching the outer hips. Sit on the ground or lie back: With one of your legs extended while the other on the ground.

Cross one ankle over the opposite knee: Create a four shaped figure.

Gently pull your leg towards you and look the other way: Feeling a stretch in your outer hip.

Hold for 20–30 seconds: Then switch sides.

Move 9: Butterfly Pose to Open Up Hips and Improve Blood Circulation

Butterfly Pose is a fantastic way to open up the hips while promoting relaxation and better circulation. Whether you sit for long hours or experience hip stiffness, this stretch helps release tension and improve flexibility. Plus, it provides gentle hip pain relief while calming the mind and body. Sit on the floor: With your back straight and legs extended.

Bring the soles of your feet together: Let your knees drop to the sides.

Hold your feet with your hands: Gently press your knees toward the floor. Stay here for 30 seconds.

Keep your spine straight: Avoid rounding up your back.

Reach your hands forward: Breathe deeply and try to stay here for a minute.

Move 10: Spiderman Stretch for a Dynamic Exercise

The spiderman stretch is a dynamic and effective move for hip mobility and flexibility exercises. It’s perfect for loosening tight hip flexors, and groin, while also improving overall lower-body movement. This stretch is especially helpful for hip movement range, making it a great addition to any yoga or workout routine. Start in a high plank position: With your hands under your shoulders.

Step one foot forward: Place it outside your hand.

Lower your hips slightly: Feel the stretch in your front and back leg.

Repeat 6 times: Keeping your back leg straight.

Switch sides: Repeat the movement.

Move 11: From Cobbler's Pose to Extended Leg

Another yoga flow example to open up hips and ease pain is extended leg. Starting with the cobbler's pose, this flow is a dynamic yoga movement that enhances hip mobility by stretching the hamstrings, hip flexors, and inner thighs. Combining these two poses improves flexibility, strengthens the core, and encourages better balance. Begin in a seated position: With the soles of the feet touching.

Extend one leg: Hold one foot with both hands.

Slowly fold over the extended leg: Keeping the spine straight.

Engage the core: Maintain balance as you hold the position.

Hold for 20–30 seconds: Then switch sides.

Move 12: Release Foot Pain

To keep your toes active and strong, try a fun daily exercise called “grabbies.” Toe Curls: Simply curl your toes and release them to improve flexibility.

Towel Grab: Place a towel on the floor and use your toes to scrunch and lift it.

Pebble Pick-Up: Scatter small pebbles on the ground and challenge yourself to pick them up with your toes and drop them into a basket. These simple exercises help strengthen your feet and improve dexterity!