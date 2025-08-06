7 Ways to Cheat the System and Make Economy Feel Premium Traveling

Seats are some of the most contaminated areas on an airplane. Clothing such as shorts increases the risk of contracting bacteria and viruses. To avoid direct contact with germs on the seat, you should wear trousers or jeans on the plane.

Also, wearing open clothes on board can lead to catching a cold, as the air temperature is usually low. Asking a flight attendant for a blanket is also not a good idea, because it is poorly disinfected. Therefore, choose warmer clothes with long sleeves.