8 Common Summer Dressing Mistakes You’re Probably Making
Summer is all about sunshine, vacations, and lighter wardrobes—but dressing for the heat isn’t always as effortless as it seems. Whether you’re heading to the beach, brunch, or just trying to stay cool and confident during a heatwave, it’s easy to overlook the little details that make a big difference. Here are some of the most common summer dressing mistakes you might be making—along with tips on how to avoid them.
1. Avoiding bright colors.
Want to elevate your summer style? Embrace vibrant colors. Think bold, saturated shades from the warmer side of the color wheel—electric pinks, fiery oranges, striking reds, and everything in between. Whether you wear them in playful prints, eye-catching textures, or standout solid pieces, these feel-good tones are a surefire way to make a statement all season long.
2. Over accessorizing.
It’s important to remember that your jewelry is likely to be exposed to more elements during the warmer months—think sun, heat, saltwater, sand, and chlorine. That’s why you can prioritize pieces that are simple, durable, and well-made.
Beyond that, add a pop of color with statement earrings or bold bangles for a beach day or a night out. Bright, summery shades like turquoise, watermelon, and fuchsia are always go-to picks.
3. Not wearing black clothes.
We often hear that wearing white in the summer helps us stay cool—but that’s not entirely true. Surprisingly, black clothing can actually be more effective at keeping you cool in the heat. While black does absorb sunlight, it also absorbs the body’s heat instead of reflecting it back, which can help with cooling if there’s good airflow. So when it comes to beating the heat, black might just be your best bet.
4. Not paying enough attention to footwear.
Men often go to the extreme — they either choose shoes that are too revealing, like flip-flops that rarely look good anywhere except the beach, or they enjoy hot, sunny weather while wearing leather boots and sneakers. Canvas, the same material used in your favorite festival tent. Suede is another smart pick; it’s more porous than polished leather, making it more breathable and less reflective under the blazing sun.
5. Wearing fabrics that show sweat easily.
Hot weather is perfect for soaking up vitamin D, sipping on Pimm’s, and spending time in the park—but figuring out what to wear can be a challenge. There’s a reason your summer wardrobe is filled with cotton dresses, airy shirts, and flared skirts.
Cotton is a natural, breathable fiber that allows air to circulate and keeps your body cool. It helps dry out damp areas and absorbs moisture, so you stay comfortable even on the hottest days. Plus, lightweight cotton comes in endless styles and colors, making it a summer staple for both practicality and style.
6. Not having the right layers.
Summers can be notoriously unpredictable, with temperatures swinging wildly from morning to night. The trick to staying comfortable is smart layering—choosing lightweight pieces that are easy to carry or stash in your bag when you don’t need them. Whether it’s a blazer for a more polished vibe, a denim jacket for laid-back style, or a breathable cotton or linen option for everyday wear, this layer can be surprisingly versatile.
7. Wearing heavy makeup.
With summer on the horizon, it’s time to rethink your makeup routine to keep that sun-kissed glow looking fresh all day. Heavy makeup can feel uncomfortable and often melts in the heat, making it less than ideal for warmer weather.
Instead, opt for lightweight, oil-free formulas like long-wear foundations or BB creams with built-in SPF. These not only offer breathable coverage but also help protect your skin while keeping your look radiant and effortlessly summer-ready.
8. Wearing socks with sandals.
The classic fashion dilemma—should you wear socks with sandals? For many, it’s an instant no, often linked to outdated style or an overly casual look. Yet others defend the combo, praising its comfort and practicality.
- “Socks are designed to keep moisture away from your feet, so they don’t get as sweaty when wearing close-toed shoes. Sandals are designed so you don’t need anything to keep moisture away because it will just evaporate off the large surface area of your exposed feet. Socks defeat the point of sandals.” © Unknown author / Reddit
Summer dressing might seem simple, but it’s easy to fall into style traps that leave you feeling uncomfortable or underdressed. The good news? A little awareness goes a long way.
With a few thoughtful tweaks, your summer wardrobe can be both stylish and practical—no sweat. Which of these summer style slip-ups are you guilty of—and what’s your go-to fix?