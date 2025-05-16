8 Common Summer Dressing Mistakes You’re Probably Making

It’s important to remember that your jewelry is likely to be exposed to more elements during the warmer months—think sun, heat, saltwater, sand, and chlorine. That’s why you can prioritize pieces that are simple, durable, and well-made.

Beyond that, add a pop of color with statement earrings or bold bangles for a beach day or a night out. Bright, summery shades like turquoise, watermelon, and fuchsia are always go-to picks.