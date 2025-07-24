8 Pedicure Trends That Are Defining Summer 2025
Get ready to show off your toes this season with the cutest and most on-trend nail looks! Whether you’re hitting the beach, lounging by the pool, or just wearing your favorite sandals, your feet deserve to look fabulous. For summer 2025, pastel colors, glossy finishes, and playful designs are taking over. We’ve rounded up the freshest pedicure inspo to keep you looking stylish all season long.
Bright Yellow
This vibrant hue is the standout color trend of the summer, taking over from neon green as the season’s must-have electric shade.
It pops on both pale and deep skin, especially when paired with short, square or rounded nails. Perfect for beach days, festivals, and sporty sandals, it adds instant energy to your look. A high-gloss topcoat enhances the color’s intensity and keeps it looking fresh.
Botanical Art Pedis
Delicate floral or leafy designs are hand-painted on nude, white, or sheer pink bases. Think tiny daisies, palm fronds, or wildflowers, subtle enough to match any outfit, yet detailed enough to show craftsmanship.
Great for garden weddings or vacations. Watercolor-style florals are especially in, often combined with matte top coats.
Tortoiseshell
A moody yet classy trend, this amber-and-brown pattern mimics real tortoiseshell using layering techniques. It’s especially popular for summer evenings or destination events.
Usually done with a jelly polish base and painted in dabs to recreate the natural texture. Nail techs use thin brushes or cling film to create the marbled spots.
Milky White
Instead of stark, crisp white, this softer milky version is what’s trending now.
With its sheer, almost translucent white, it gives a clean, minimalist look. It’s especially flattering against tan or medium skin and hides minor nail flaws. Works beautifully with a shiny or jelly finish and suits every occasion, from beachwear to bridal.
Pastel French Tips
Classic French gets a playful twist with pastel shades like lilac, mint, or baby blue. These styles work great on shorter nails and suit square or almond-shaped toenails. The look is youthful, beachy, and ideal for sandals.
Fuchsia Red
This vibrant red with pink undertones is replacing the traditional classic red for Summer 2025.
It offers the same boldness but with a fresher, more energetic twist that feels modern and fashion-forward. Perfect for evenings, events, or vacations when you want to look polished yet trend-conscious.
Barely-There Baby Pink
This whisper-soft pink offers a barely-there hue that feels sweet, soft, and polished. It’s ideal if you love a fresh look but want something softer than white.
A great pick for French-tip lovers or anyone easing into color. This shade complements natural nails while still giving a refined, glossy finish.
Soft Pistachio Green
Pistachio is one of 2025’s breakout colors, seen everywhere from fashion to interiors. This muted pastel green feels cool and calming, adding color without being loud. It’s an easy swap if you’re bored of nudes but not ready for bold neons.
Pairs beautifully with brown or cocoa-toned accents for a chic, dessert-inspired look. It’s subtle, wearable, and instantly freshens up your summer pedicure palette.
