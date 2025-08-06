8 Coolest Piercing Trends That Are Taking Over 2025
Let’s be honest—piercings, much like tattoos, still spark mixed feelings. Some see them as rebellious, others as fashion-forward, and a few still think you’ll regret that nose ring by the time you’re 40 (spoiler alert: you probably won’t). But no matter where you stand, one thing’s for sure: piercings are having a major moment in 2025.
All around the world, more and more people are turning to piercings as a way to express themselves, celebrate individuality, and just feel like their most authentic, fabulous selves. And the art of piercing? It’s evolving fast. We’re talking precision, creativity, and jaw-dropping designs that go way beyond the basic earlobe.
From high-impact dazzle to minimalist chic, the latest trends are nothing short of thrilling—and we’ve rounded up 8 of the coolest ones you’ll definitely want to see. Ready to get inspired (and maybe a little tempted)? Let’s dive in!
Stacked lobe
Stacked lobe piercings—where a second piercing is placed just above the traditional earlobe piercing—are becoming a nationwide trend. From Los Angeles to New York City, piercers like Brian Keith Thompson of Body Electric Tattoo and Starr Ellis of Nine Moons Piercing are noticing a growing demand for this stylish, layered look.
Stacked lobe piercings offer a simple way to refresh and elevate your existing ear setup. A lot of clients are coming to salons to upgrade older or awkwardly placed earlobe piercings by adding a stack, according to professionals. They claim it’s a great way to turn something that feels random into a more polished and purposeful look.
Remix the Classics
<strong>This year’s vibe? Old-school meets next-level. Classic piercings are getting major glow-ups—think stacked lobes, layered helixes, constellation clusters, and sparkle that hits like a disco ball. It’s not just about having piercings anymore; it’s about curating a look. A personal gallery of shine and style that screams, “This is me.”
Clients are coming in hot with ideas, Pinterest boards, and a craving for something custom. They don’t just want a piercing—they want a story. And guess what? You’re the artist who makes that story sparkle.
Bottom line: If it can be pierced, it’s in play. Load up your trays, diversify your selection, and keep your jewelry game fierce. Because this year, basic is out and bold is boss.
Conch piercing
The current trend in ear piercings focuses on creating unique, personalized combinations and curated ear looks. This involves mixing and matching different types of piercings, such as lobe, helix, and conch, often with a variety of earrings like studs, hoops, and cuffs.
A key aspect is the “curated ear” concept, where people arrange piercings and earrings to create a harmonious yet distinctive style. In light of the variety trend, the mono-style look may seem outdated and boring to those who prefer to keep up with trends.
A conch piercing lives right in the center of the ear’s action—that smooth, bowl-shaped sweet spot. It’s the perfect canvas for a bold flatback stud that makes a statement, or a sleek hoop that hugs the outer rim for a look that’s equal parts edgy and elegant.
Reimagining nose piercing
Nose rings are going nowhere in 2025—and we mean that in the best way. The trend shows zero signs of slowing down. Classic nostril piercings remain a timeless fave, but septum piercings are stealing the spotlight, embraced across all genders for their bold, versatile style.
If dainty is your vibe, a tiny stud adds just the right amount of sparkle. Want something with more edge? Opt for a sleek hoop or a statement clicker and chain to channel your inner rebel. And for those who like a twist on tradition, high nostril piercings are becoming a go-to move for elevating a classic look.
Dermals and belly button minimalism
Forget the chunky, blinged-out belly rings of the past—2025 is all about sleek subtlety. This year’s take on navel jewelry is flipping the script with minimalist silhouettes, delicate gemstones, and modern twists on the classic barbell. Think refined, not flashy—perfectly aligned with aesthetics like clean girl, quiet luxury, or whatever the cool kids are calling “less is more” these days.
“It’s such a dainty look with low interference with your clothing and an active lifestyle,” says Starr Ellis, owner and piercer at Nine Moons Piercing. Translation? You can look effortlessly put-together without sacrificing comfort—or crunches.
Nose bridge piercing
Looking for a bold and unconventional way to decorate your nose? Enter the bridge piercing—a striking statement that runs horizontally across the bridge of the nose, typically between the eyes or at the narrowest point of the nose. Also known as an Erl piercing (shoutout to Erl van Aken, who brought it into the spotlight in the 1980s), this piercing is all about turning heads.
Technically a surface piercing, the bridge doesn’t go through cartilage or bone—just skin. That means it’s often less painful than it looks, but it does come with its own quirks, like a higher chance of migration or rejection. Still, for those who want something off the beaten path, it’s a standout choice with serious edge.
Dermals and unusual approach
Unlike traditional piercings that go in one side and out the other, dermal piercings are all about surface-level sparkle. These single-point piercings sit flat against the skin, giving the illusion that a tiny gem is floating effortlessly on your body. The result? A sleek, eye-catching look that’s equal parts modern and mesmerizing—guaranteed to turn heads.
Daith piercing
The daith piercing is taking the spotlight in 2025. According to beauty experts, this style—where a ring is inserted through the small fold of cartilage nestled between the tragus and rook—is becoming increasingly trendy.
However, unlike other piercings, whether a daith suits you largely depends on the anatomy of your ear. Sometimes, people simply don’t have enough suitable tissue in that spot for it to work. In those cases, professionals explore alternative placements that are better suited to their ear shape and will heal more effectively.
Daith piercings have gained traction partly because they’re one of the few placements where you can start off with a ring right away. A lot of people want a ring or hoop as their end look and with the daith, you don’t have to wait—you get that aesthetic from day one, and it actually helps stabilize the piercing during healing.
And here is another form of art — manicure. This year is rich in various designs and new approaches. Here are 15 Jaw-Dropping Nail Art Ideas That Can Elevate Your Next Manicure to Perfection.