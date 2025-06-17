8 Summer 2025 Nail Trends You’ll See Everywhere
This season, your nails are about to steal the spotlight. Expect daring new shapes, whimsical patterns, soft pastels, and unexpected shades. It’s time to embrace the latest looks and express your style with standout colors and designs. Keep scrolling to discover the hottest nail trends of summer 2025.
Beachy manicure
It’s summer, and nothing is hotter on nails than beach-inspired nails, also called mermaid-core. Got blue, sandy, 3D, chrome, and pink, and do whatever oceanic you can do for your nails.
Polka dots
With polka dots dominating the fashion scene this summer, it’s only natural they’ve made their way to our nails. Play with contrasting shades and mix and match colors to create playful, summer-ready combinations that pop.
Pearly pink
Pearly pink nails shout summer 2025 in capitals, and are one of the easiest manicures to go for. For summer 2025, it’s best to skip the mattes and glosses and go for a shiny, pearly pink color that’s translucent and pretty. Think of soap nails, only a little pinker.
Citrus and yellow
Yellow and citrus are also ruling nails for summer 2025, and it’s easy to incorporate them in any way you like, be it a simple yellow, something glittery, 3D, or even patterns.
Almond shape
In 2025, super long nail tips are out, and we are back to elegant, almond nails. This means you can save money on the extensions and give your natural nails a chance to come out from the shadows and shine.
For special events, you can always go extra long, but remember it’s the shape.
Fruity nails
With spring gone and summer taking temperatures soaring, it’s time to replace the flower manicures with a fruity buffet on your nails. Feel free to let your nail artist’s creativity soar.
Aura nails
If you are looking for a softer look, French manicures have long left the building, and summer 2025 season. For this year, stick to aura nails, featuring a soft, diffused blend of two bold, contrasting shades that seamlessly melt into one another, creating a radiant, otherworldly glow on each fingertip. Think of it as the next-level evolution of the classic ombré.
Colorful pastels
Pastels offer the perfect balance—soft, stylish, and effortlessly chic. Their milky white base adds a light, airy wash of color that feels fresh and understated. But for 2025 summer, make sure your pastels are colorful and patterned, boring single color pastel nails are out.
