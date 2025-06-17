How Often to Refresh Your Pedicure, Based on the Type

A good pedicure does more than make your feet look pretty—it adds polish to your whole style. But how long it lasts isn’t just about the color you choose. It depends on the type of pedicure, the products used, and how you care for your feet every day.

Some pedicures stay flawless for weeks, while others start to fade or chip much sooner. Knowing when to refresh your pedicure keeps your feet looking their best—and helps you avoid damage along the way.