How Often to Refresh Your Pedicure, Based on the Type
A good pedicure does more than make your feet look pretty—it adds polish to your whole style. But how long it lasts isn’t just about the color you choose. It depends on the type of pedicure, the products used, and how you care for your feet every day.
Some pedicures stay flawless for weeks, while others start to fade or chip much sooner. Knowing when to refresh your pedicure keeps your feet looking their best—and helps you avoid damage along the way.
Gel pedicure
Gel pedicures are beloved for their long-lasting, chip-resistant finish—lasting up to two to three weeks without a problem—but dermatologists and nail-tech experts agree they shouldn’t be worn indefinitely.
If you consistently wear gel you might want to refresh or remove it around the three-week mark. Not only does this protect nail health, but it’s also recommended giving nails a break and assessing their condition regularly—especially if they show signs of thinning, brittleness, or lifting.
Oily or moist nail beds
Oily nail beds are notorious for causing polish to peel within days. Beauty experts explain that natural oil secretion from cuticle beds can prevent nail polish from adhering properly and suggest thoroughly dehydrating nails before painting and reapplying a top coat every couple of days to enhance durability. If your base is oily, expect to be touching up at least twice weekly.
Waterless (dry) pedicure
Waterless pedicures—also called dry pedicures—skip the soaking bowl but still offer professional trimming, buffing, and hydration. With no water to swell the nails, polish adheres better and resists chips longer, often lasting up to four weeks.
Experts note that while a full refresh isn’t necessary until week 2 to 4 depending on wear and tear, you can preserve color and shine with a top-coat reapplication every few days, especially under heavy activity or exposure to hot water. This combo of clean prep and smart touch-ups keeps your pedicure fresh far longer—and with fewer salon visits.
High‑friction lifestyles
If you’re constantly exposing your feet to rough terrain, intense activity, or soaked environments, expect your polish to wear quickly. Experts advise reapplying top coat every 2–3 days and wearing protective footwear to ward off chipping. For those active on their feet, this likely means mid-week refreshes to maintain a neat look.
Classic regular polish (natural nails)
Even if you start with a salon-grade application—base coat, crisp color, sealed edges—regular polish on natural nails typically chips within a week. Some beauty guides strongly recommend a fresh top coat every 2 to 3 days to maintain your pedicure’s sparkle and prevent premature chipping. In real-world terms, that’s at least two touch-ups per week to keep your toes photo-ready.
Vintage-style jewelry is making a stylish return, offering a new take on classic designs. These pieces have a unique charm, combining old-school elegance with a modern vibe. The best part? You don’t need to splurge to enjoy the trend—there are plenty of budget-friendly options that add sparkle without stretching your wallet.