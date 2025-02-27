10 Trendy Manicures for 2025 That Can Save You Time and Money
While elaborate manicures and nail art are quite the red carpet trend, not all have the time or the inclination to go for the same. To make your life simpler, here go some minimalist nail trends for 2025 that will give that oomph to your nails, minus the time or money spend. Remember, when it comes to makeup, less is always more, especially for nails.
1. Subtle metallic accents
The multicolored stripes and patterns are a thing of the past. Instead, go for a pastel nail shade and add some dazzle with a single metallic accent for cute but pricey looking manicures.
2. Short, dark nails
If you want to save time on nail extensions, short nails are in for 2025. Only, refrain from multicolored or bright matte colors, and opt for dark colors like burgundy, black and shades of maroon and blue instead.
3. Play with textures
Instead of going matte with a bright shade, play with textures for a stone-like effect, like jade or smokey quartz. It takes less time than you imagine and will give you a polished but subtle effect that's quite in vogue for 2025.
4. Blush nails
Gone are the days of shimmer or glitter pink, as the latest trend for 2025 is blush nails. Neutral nails carry just a hint of color in the center, and it doesn’t have to be pink, feel free to play around with colors like orange and more. Plus, they tend to be simple and affordable.
5. Coffee and chocolate
The minimalist color for 2025 is mocha, basically brown, so feel free to slather shades of it on your nails, in the hue, texture and shimmer of your choice. All is well if it's brown.
6. Tiny motifs
Whether it's hearts, butterflies, bugs, or birds, the motifs on your nails for 2025 are basically micro. Not only are these easily achieved via nail stamp, or stickers.
7. Rethinking French manicures
Forget all that you know about French tips, and go reverse, or bold with colors. Be as untraditional as possible because in 2025, French manicures are all about the twist.
8. Holographic nails
From simple 3D art to magnetic patterns and holographic nails, texture is in and big for 2025, only a little less-in-your face. Subtlety is key.
9. Chrome is in
Chrome is not going anywhere, and the good thing is, all you need is a top coat to turn any color into a beautiful chrome polish. That being said, shimmery pastels are out, so you may want to give them a rest this season.
10. Soap nails
Soap nails have got nothing to do with bubbles. Basically, it's reimagining the healthiest, glossiest possible natural nails, with the help of a manicure. Think translucent pink, with the hint of French tips.
