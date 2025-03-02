9 Warning Signs of Varicose Veins—Even If Your Legs Look Fine

One of the first signs of varicose veins is a constant feeling of heaviness in your legs. You might notice this after standing for long periods or at the end of the day. It can feel like your legs are weighed down, making it harder to move around comfortably.

This aching sensation is caused by poor blood circulation, as veins struggle to return blood to the heart. If you frequently feel like your legs are unusually tired, it may be time to pay attention.