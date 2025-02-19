10 Signs Your Body Might Be Begging You to Quit Caffeine

It might sound strange, but caffeine’s acidic effects can cause a greenish coating to appear on your tongue. This often happens when your digestive system is struggling to process the acid, leading to an imbalance in the bacteria in your mouth.

If you drink your coffee with lots of sugar or flavored syrups, the excess sugar can irritate your tongue and contribute to a condition called geographic tongue. This irritation may lead to green discoloration on the tongue over time, along with discomfort or sensitivity.