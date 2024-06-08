A Plus-Size Travel Influencer Believes Airlines Should Accommodate People Like Her

Emily Jones, a prominent plus-size travel influencer, has called on airlines and hotels to make adjustments to better accommodate curvier passengers. Jones, who frequently travels between Malta, the UK, and Helsinki, has shared her insights on how the travel industry can be more inclusive, ensuring a comfortable experience for all travelers regardless of size.

Promoting inclusivity in travel

Emily Jones’s advocacy is part of a broader effort to promote inclusivity in the travel industry. Through her Instagram account, @miss__jones, she documents her travels and encourages people of all sizes and shapes to explore the world. "I want to promote easy travel for people of all sizes and shapes - and make them feel they deserve to see the world just like other people," she said. Her goal is to see the travel media represent larger people, creating a safe and welcoming space for all.

Making boarding easier

One of the key changes Jones suggests for airlines is to announce the availability of seatbelt extensions during the boarding process. In an interview, she shared that, from her experience and what people message her online, asking for an extension is a big fear for plus-size people. To her, seeing this being destigmatized, so people can travel comfortably and without the added anxiety, would be a dream come true.

Comfortable in-flight experience

Jones also highlighted the general discomfort of flight seats for larger passengers. She believes that more spacious seating options should be made available, or at the very least, airlines should provide additional cushioning and adjustable armrests. This would ensure that all passengers can enjoy a more comfortable journey, regardless of their body size.

Hotel accommodations

Beyond the skies, Jones has also pointed out the need for better accommodations in hotels. She advises hotel groups to offer larger towels and plus-sized bathrobes. These simple changes can make a significant difference in ensuring that plus-size guests feel welcomed and comfortable during their stay.

Positive travel destinations

While Jones acknowledges the challenges faced by plus-size travelers, she also shares positive experiences. She notes that Seychelles in Africa was one of the most inclusive places she visited, providing a warm and welcoming environment for plus-size tourists.