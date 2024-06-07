Iskra Lawrence Silences Haters During Unapologetic Swim Week Runway Appearance

Iskra Lawrence was all smiles as she proudly showcased her pregnant body on the runway at Miami Swim Week over the weekend. The 33-year-old model looked radiant in a patterned bikini and floral one-piece from her collection with Cupshe.

"Need to post the video of my walk I felt so darn confident and proud doing it with my baby girl bumping," Lawrence wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the empowering moment. However, the body-positive advocate was met with repulsive comments from internet trolls who chose to criticize her pregnant figure. Lawrence didn't hold back, calling out the hateful remarks in an Instagram post.

The model, who walked the runway at Miami Swim Week, expressed her dismay that people are still willing to attack a woman for her physical appearance while she is carrying a child and being "6 months pregnant". "I'm still in disbelief that in 2024 (and with everything going on in the world) that insulting a pregnant woman seemed like the best use of your time?"

The carousel included screenshots of cruel comments calling Lawrence "unhealthy" and comparing her to a whale. But she had the perfect clap back, thanking "these trolls for being so obsessed with me, they made commenting on my big pregnant body their biggest priority."

Despite the negativity, Lawrence received an outpouring of support from her fans and fellow models like Elsa Hosk. "You need to be on more runways," the Victoria's Secret angel commented. "These awful comments are what's not normal and not beautiful."

Lawrence is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Philip Payne. The couple already shares a 4-year-old son, Alpha. Through her unfiltered confidence, Lawrence is setting an inspirational example of body acceptance during pregnancy.