My MIL Kept Walking on Me While I Was in the Bathroom and I Found a Creative Solution

Living under the same roof with your in-laws is rarely a walk in the park. One woman turned to Reddit to share an unusual habit of her mother-in-law that was causing her concern. She was upset because whenever she went to the bathroom, her mother-in-law would walk in. This sparked a discussion about the importance of setting limits and having personal space when living together.

What happened.

So, my MIL (I’m a girl, btw) came to stay with us for a few weeks, til her home is renovated. The problem is that she has been randomly walking in on me while I’m in the bathroom. Thankfully, not once has she seen me naked because I started picking up on her behavior after the second time in a week. She’d barge in, then turns and says, «Oh sorry», then close the door. I tried talking to my husband about it, but he kept ignoring me, then said, «So what if she has accidentally seen you naked? She’s family!» He seriously said that! We have a lock and I could’ve used it, but I have past trauma from the idea of being locked in a room after my brother locked me in the bathroom when I was 5.

So I came up with this idea. I’d go inside the bathroom pretending to use it and wait for her to come (cause honestly? It’s deliberate at this point). When she «accidentally» barges in, she’d see me in a weird position. For example, doing a ballet stand, standing on the toilet, or standing facing the wall with my hands up, fully clothed of course. I could see how awkward and weird this would be for her because she’d stand there for a few seconds trying to figure out what I was doing. It was hilarious at first seeing her initial confusion, but she told my husband about it, claiming «she’s caught me practicing rituals in the bathroom». I cleared things up and revealed the reason why.

My husband called me childish and said that I made his mom feel «terrified» by my behavior. He said I should’ve acted maturely and locked the door instead of playing games. My husband and his mom are extremely upset with me. He still thinks it was ridiculous and is demanding an apology before she goes back to her home. I’m not sure if I will apologize. While it was a «me problem» that I couldn’t use the lock, it still feels wrong what she did. Maybe I’m wrong, too, but at least I got a bit of a chuckle out of it.

People offered some funny tips.

Humor her. Stop posing, but look at your watch seriously while facing the door like you’re waiting for a kid after curfew. Then sigh disappointed and shake your head, «14 seconds MIL. That’s terrible. You will need to do better.» Shanisasha / Reddit

I would just wait with my phone and take a picture of her as she barges in. Post it on FB with «MIL walking in on me in the bathroom again lol!» Keep it light. You don’t have to shame her. Others will. youve_got_moxie / Reddit

«This is hilarious. Keep doing it. Next time, be standing right in front of the door with a big mirror, just so she can see how stupid she looks.» MidCenturyMayhem / Reddit

«Reverse it. Barge in on her when she’s in the bathroom. All. The. Time. Maybe she’ll get the hint?» Knuifelbear / Reddit