A Woman Teaches Other Women How to Avoid Common Posing Mistakes

Christine Buzan, a woman who has taken Instagram by storm, is teaching other women how to avoid common posing mistakes and feel confident in front of the camera. With her incredible tips and tricks, Christine has gone viral, capturing the attention of thousands looking to enhance their photo game.

Wall posing ideas

Christine Buzan showcases stunning before-and-after transformations that highlight how small changes in posing can make a big difference. When posing with various tools, such as walls, one of her key pieces of advice is to avoid standing straight against it, as this makes the photo look two-dimensional and flat.



Keeping arms and legs too close to the body can also create a “boxy” appearance and trap the viewer’s eye. Additionally, she warns that taking photos from a high angle can make the head and torso appear much larger than the legs, throwing off proportions.



Instead, Christine suggests a few simple adjustments: Position the camera so that the wall is at an angle to create dynamic leading lines.

Shoot from a lower angle to elongate the body and create a more balanced look.

Interact naturally with the surroundings to add depth and interest to the photo.

Posing for outdoor hiking shots

Buzan also offers valuable tips for capturing the perfect hiking adventure photos, helping her audience showcase both themselves and the breathtaking scenery. She suggests a few key techniques to elevate these outdoor shots.



First, she recommends having the photographer raise the camera and tilt the lens downward to include more of the surrounding landscape. Next, she advises staggering your legs and placing your weight on the foot that is farthest from the camera to create a more dynamic and elongated pose.



Lastly, she suggests looking over your shoulder toward the photographer in a slow, repetitive motion to add a candid, natural feel to the shot. With these simple yet effective tips, Christine helps hikers capture memorable moments that highlight both the adventure and the beauty of the great outdoors.

Pose idea for friends of different sizes

The influencer also provides smart advice on how to pose effectively with friends who have different sizes, ensuring that everyone looks their best in photos. She warns against standing side by side, as this can emphasize the height or size difference, making the larger friend appear to overshadow the smaller one. Instead, she offers a few clever strategies for creating a more balanced and flattering group photo: Angle the photo to create a dynamic composition.

Position the smaller friend closer to the camera to balance out proportions.

Stagger the pose so that the larger friend’s inside shoulder is just behind the smaller friend’s shoulder.

Confident bikini posing

Buzan’s recommendations for posing in a swimsuit or bikini are top-tier, especially for those who feel self-conscious about how they appear in photos. She provides simple yet effective tips to create flattering and confident shots. For example, she advises sitting on the edge of your seat rather than leaning back, as this helps elongate both the torso and legs, giving a more streamlined and lengthened appearance.

Casual outfit posing tips

She also offers fresh advice for anyone feeling stuck in a rut of repeating the same poses in every photo. Buzan suggests simple, alternative poses to add variety and flair to your pictures. First, she recommends positioning your body at a slight angle to the camera for a more dynamic look. Then, cross the leg that’s farthest from the camera in a dramatic diagonal to create a stylish and elongated appearance.



Make sure to keep your weight on your standing leg, as this will help balance the pose. Next, place your hands in your back pockets for a casual and confident touch. Finally, experiment with different shoulder placements and lean slightly toward the camera to add more curves and depth to your pose. By following these steps, Christine encourages people to step out of their comfort zones and create more engaging, eye-catching photos.

Last words of advice

Lastly, Christine Buzan offers a reassuring perspective on capturing the perfect pose, especially when dealing with unflattering photos. She reminds us, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, so I’m just going to say it... A photo may be ’bad,’ but that doesn’t mean YOU are.”



According to Christine, photos often flatten a 3D person into a 2D image, and minor tweaks in lighting, camera angle, and posing can make a big difference. Even top models with world-class photographers encounter images they’re not thrilled about. However, by mastering how lighting, posing, and angles impact your photos, you can greatly improve your chances of capturing images you love.