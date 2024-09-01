Plus-Size Influencer Recreates Disney Outfits to Fit Her Realistic Body Type

A plus-size influencer is making waves on social media by recreating iconic Disney outfits, challenging traditional beauty standards often seen in pop culture. Her imaginative takes on beloved characters like the Disney princesses feature carefully crafted costumes that celebrate her curves while staying true to the original designs.

1. Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Natasha Polis, a creative influencer known for her incredible character outfit recreations, has gone viral multiple times for her dedication to bringing beloved characters to life with a unique twist. She designs and sews her own garments, and sometimes even uses glue to attach intricate pieces of her wardrobe. In 2018, she caught the eye of Disney itself, sharing her excitement when she wrote, "I'm so excited that @disneystyle asked me to be their PLUS SIZE Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas!"

2. Megara (Hercules)

More recently, Natasha went viral for her updated recreation of Megara from Hercules, proudly showcasing the evolution of her skills. In her post, she shared, "The corset is absolutely stunning and defying gravity with my chest to waist ratio... The updated 3D printed medallions are so freaking pretty and elevated this cosplay to new heights!" Though she sees room for improvement, her creations have captivated audiences with their creativity and craftsmanship. Natasha’s passion for Disney doesn’t end with her costumes; she dreams of a day when Disney introduces a plus-size princess, declaring, "I’m just waiting for the call when Disney finally decides to make a plus-size Princess. I'M READY WITH MY VOICE!"

3. Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

Natasha Polis has previously reimagined Snow White's classic dress, but it was her take on Snow White's peasant dress that truly showcased her creative flair. In her post, she described her delight in wearing the outfit, "I had so much fun [...] in my Snow White peasant cosplay. I’ve never done my hair like this before, and it turned out sooo cute!" To capture the simplicity of Snow White's look, Natasha added a unique twist by using a hair net in the back portion to keep everything tidy and perfectly in place.

4. Lizzie and Isabella (The Lizzie McGuire Movie)

In 2021, Natasha Polis teamed up with a friend to recreate the iconic outfits of Lizzie McGuire and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, bringing a fresh, body-positive twist to these beloved characters. Sharing a photo of their playful transformation, Natasha captioned it with enthusiasm, "This is what Plus Size Lizzie and Isabella dreams are made of."

5. Rapunzel (Tangled)

In a TikTok video, Natasha invited her followers to "Get ready with me for my FIRST REN FAIRE as Rapunzel!" She showcased her step-by-step transformation into a "#CURVY Rapunzel," adding her unique touch to the beloved Disney character.

6. Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Polis continues to reinvent Disney classics with her unique flair, and her latest take on Belle from Beauty and the Beast is no exception. Known for crafting multiple versions of Belle's iconic dress, Natasha recently unveiled a modern twist: a version featuring a short skirt, perfect for a contemporary update on the timeless look. In a TikTok post, she proudly shared, "My short modern Belle dress I made in 2 days," highlighting her quick turnaround and creative skills.

7. Giselle (Enchanted)

Polis rounded out her impressive collection of Disney-inspired recreations with a stunning version of Giselle's dress from Enchanted. She crafted this particular outfit to wear at the premiere of the sequel, Disenchanted, capturing the whimsical charm of the character perfectly. To make the cosplay even more authentic, Natasha donned a long red wig, mirroring Giselle's signature hairstyle from the films.

Other non-Disney characters

Khaleesi (Game of Thrones)

Wonder Woman