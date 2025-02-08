"Anything for Attention," Will Smith’s Son Gets Roasted for Wearing a Castle Headpiece on the Red Carpet

Jaden Smith stole the spotlight at the 2025 Grammy Awards — but not exactly for the reasons you might expect. The 26-year-old arrived on the red carpet wearing a bold, all-black suit paired with a dramatic castle-shaped headpiece that quickly became the talk of the night.

Wyters Alban/ABACA/EAST NEWS

Will and Jada Smith’s 26-year-old son, Jaden Smith, made a striking entrance on the red carpet, turning heads with his daring fashion choice. He donned a sleek, all-black, structured suit, but it was the bold accessory on his head that truly stole the spotlight—an elaborate black hat designed to resemble a castle, complete with intricate architectural features. Jaden completed the avant-garde look with black sneakers featuring white accents, adding a touch of casual flair to the otherwise formal ensemble. He also wore a classic black tie and adorned his jacket’s lapel with a white heart-shaped pin, a subtle but meaningful detail in the attention-grabbing outfit.

Faye Sadou/Associated Press/East News , Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Fans wasted no time reacting to Jaden’s bold red-carpet ensemble, flooding social media with jokes and memes. Many couldn’t help but draw comparisons to video game imagery, with one fan quipping that the hat looked like a “haunted Minecraft building.” Meanwhile, someone else added humor with, “When you’re a homebody, but there’s an awards show to attend...” — perfectly capturing the outfit’s blend of eccentricity and coziness. The internet continued buzzing as fans shared their creative takes on Jaden’s unique look. Some fans, however, were far less forgiving in their critiques. One user took a harsh jab, writing, “Anything for attention without talent.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Jaden’s castle-shaped headpiece was crafted by the indie fashion label Abodi, founded in 2013 by Hungarian designer Dora Abodi. The brand draws heavily on Abodi’s Transylvanian heritage, which is steeped in rich folklore and dark, Gothic aesthetics. Transylvania, a Romanian region, is famously linked to vampire legends, largely due to Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. In the novel, the infamous Count Dracula resides in a remote, eerie palace—widely believed to be inspired by the real-life Bran Castle, a historic fortress often referred to as “Dracula’s Castle.” Abodi’s work, known for blending fantasy with avant-garde fashion, served as the perfect fit for Jaden’s daring red-carpet statement, making his outfit a blend of modern art and Gothic storytelling.

