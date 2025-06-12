“Baby Bump Looks Fake”, Meghan Markle’s Latest Post Ignites Public Debate
Celebrity pregnancies are often met with joy and congratulatory messages, but the same cannot be said for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. One post seems to have ignited countless debate on the internet over whether her pregnancy with Lilibet was real or not.
Meghan released a snippet of her pregnancy online.
In a recent innocent post on Instagram, the royal member shared a reel featuring her and her baby bump supposedly twerking to induce labor. The post was captioned, “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates... so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do! 😂”
People are simply not buying it.
While the couple were doing their thing, people in the comments kept doubting her baby bump, with some saying, “That bump doesn’t look real”, “Does she have a pillow under her dress?” and perhaps the most controversial of all claims, “That’s NOT a real pregnant belly. The rumors were correct. It was all done to look like she was pregnant/delivering a baby, but it was a surrogate handoff.”
Some targeted Markle’s claims of needing privacy.
The royal couple are notoriously serious about their privacy. Now, posting a video of Markle dancing to ’The Baby Mama Dance’ is not everyone’s idea of privacy. Some have said, “These are the same people that needed privacy. They seem to be the most media hungry couple,” and “I want privacy ... proceeds to share videos of her in her ’private’ life—lol.”
These fan theories seem baseless.
Fans seemed to question the baby bump’s shape being odd, but didn’t realize that there was a baby monitor attached to it. One comment said, “It’s weird that so many people in this comment section don’t realize that the baby monitor is wrapped around her stomach.”
Despite all the criticism and skeptic comments, the royal couple may receive, there were several more positive ones, saying, "Just a couple excited and getting ready to welcome their baby."