Before You Watch the Michael Biopic: The Acts of Kindness Michael Jackson Never Wanted Credit For
Everyone knows the moonwalk, but the Michael Jackson that the cameras missed is the one worth knowing. With Michael arriving in theaters in April 2026, millions of people are about to rediscover the King of Pop. Fewer know that research confirmed that songs like Heal the World (with prosocial lyrics) measurably increase empathy and compassion, and helping behavior in listeners. And that’s what Michael Jackson’s music taught us.
He gave a dying boy his most iconic jacket and never mentioned it publicly.
In April 1984, a 14-year-old named David Smithee (terminally ill with cystic fibrosis) was brought to Michael’s home through the Brass Ring Society, a charity that granted wishes to sick children. They watched a movie, ate lunch, and played video games. David beat Michael twice.
Before David left, Michael handed him the red leather jacket he had worn in the “Beat It” video, and the beaded glove from the American Music Awards. David wore them on the plane home. His mother said he was just in heaven. He passed away a few weeks later. Michael never brought it up in any interview.
Every night on the Bad World Tour, he knelt beside children on stretchers.
During the Bad World Tour (1987–1989), terminally ill children were brought backstage on stretchers every single night of the tour. His vocal coach Seth Riggs recalled: “Every night the kids would come in on stretchers, so sick they could hardly hold their heads up. Michael would kneel down at the stretchers and put his face right down beside theirs so that he could have his picture taken with them, and then give them a copy to remember the moment. I couldn’t handle it. I’d be in the bathroom crying. The kids would perk right up in his presence.”
He fed homeless people from a cracked car window so no one would recognize him.
Janet Jackson recalled that as a teenager, Michael would buy barbecue dinners and drive around looking for homeless people to feed. It continued his whole life.
His bodyguard Javon described how Michael would crack the car window just enough so no one could see his face, single out women in the crowd, and hand out hundreds of dollars until he ran out — then get upset with himself for not bringing more. His mother Katherine confirmed it: he would regularly stop the car and give homeless strangers everything in his wallet.
His friendship with Elizabeth Taylor was built entirely on showing up during the hard times.
Michael’s friendship with Elizabeth Taylor lasted over 25 years. Taylor described him publicly across multiple interviews as one of the most giving, generous, and caring people she had ever known.
He showed up for her consistently through some of the loneliest years of her life. After he died, she wrote that her life felt empty and that she didn’t think anyone knew how much they loved each other. His brother Tito later said Taylor had provided comfort and relief to Michael during his own darkest years too. They took care of each other, quietly, for a quarter of a century.
See the film. But remember the man.
The biopic will give you the music, the moves, and the drama. What it probably can’t give you is the quiet version — the one cracking a car window at 2 am, the one kneeling beside a stretcher in stadium after stadium, the one who gave away the most famous jacket he ever owned and never said a word about it.
That version of Michael Jackson was real, too. Maybe the most real version there was.
IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW KIND OR SELFLESS HE WAS. HE HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO CLEAR HIMSELF OF THE CHARGES AGAINST HIM, HE HID. HIS BEHAVIOR WAS INDICATIVE IF SOMEONE WHO WAS HIDING SOMETHING. I KNOW WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT.WHEN YOU HAVE GONE THROUGH IT, YOU CAN SEE IT IN OTHERS. I PRAY THAT I AM WRONG, NUT HE ACTED LIKE SOMEONE WITH SOMETHING TO HIDE. I DON'T KNOW WHAT HIS LIFE WAS LIKE IN PRIVATE, SO I BASE MY OPINION ON PUBLIC RECORDS, AND WHAT I HAVE SEEN OF HIM IN PUBLIC. WHATEVER HIS LIFE WAS, I HOPE HE HAS FOUND PEACE.