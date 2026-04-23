Before You Watch the Michael Biopic: The Acts of Kindness Michael Jackson Never Wanted Credit For

Janet Jackson recalled that as a teenager, Michael would buy barbecue dinners and drive around looking for homeless people to feed. It continued his whole life.

His bodyguard Javon described how Michael would crack the car window just enough so no one could see his face, single out women in the crowd, and hand out hundreds of dollars until he ran out — then get upset with himself for not bringing more. His mother Katherine confirmed it: he would regularly stop the car and give homeless strangers everything in his wallet.