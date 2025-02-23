Bride Fights Back Tears as Baby’s Cries Shatter Her Vows: “Left Me Feeling Disrespected”

“I was confused but also trying to stay present because it was an important moment, so I tried to focus on my soon-to-be husband and on the officiant,” said Taetz. “My husband was concerned as well, and in the video you can see he was trying to lock in, despite the child fussing loudly.”

“I was just on edge the whole time. I wanted to be fully present for my vows,” added the woman, who nonetheless “held her tongue” as she didn’t think it was “acceptable for a bride to say something.”

Her mother tried to interfere on her behalf, but to no avail. “I looked at my mom, and she was gesturing to [the guest to] take the baby out, so he stepped out for a second, but he came right back inside,” said Taetz. In fact, many guests reportedly asked the parent to leave, only for him to refuse “because he drove 10 hours to see the wedding,” she said.