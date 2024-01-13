Why Cameron Diaz Wanted to Normalize Separate Bedrooms for Married Couples

Cameron Diaz is openly sharing her views on what she believes should be a more accepted arrangement in married life. In her latest interview, the actress discussed her previous thoughts on an ideal domestic setup, specifically focusing on the concept of married partners having individual bedrooms. She advocates for the normalization of this idea, suggesting it could benefit marital relationships.

She chose a quieter life away from the spotlight since 2018.

Cameron Diaz appears to have redirected her attention from acting towards family life. One of the primary reasons for her stepping back from acting was the extensive hours demanded during filming, which prevented her from being with her husband, Benji Madden, and their three-year-old daughter, Raddix.



Although Cameron Diaz retired in 2018, she made a temporary comeback to acting in 2023 with the film Back In Action, alongside Jamie Foxx. In a recent podcast interview, she shared that filming in London was a positive experience for her family, a decision supported by her husband. Nevertheless, the difficulties of being apart from her family, the strain of 10-hour filming days, and on-set drama, all reinforced her inclination towards family life. This sentiment is echoed also by her closest ones, who have emphasized how much Diaz cherishes motherhood: “She loves being a mom more than anything in the world.”

Diaz enjoys focusing on family in their wealthy mansion.

Cameron and her husband, Benji Madden, now spend quality time with their daughter in their new residence. In May 2022, news emerged that Diaz and Madden had purchased a remodeled mansion in Montecito, California, for $12.67 million. The mansion boasts luxurious amenities, including a top floor with a suite and a sitting room featuring an elegant fireplace. With seven full bathrooms, a study with a fireplace, six ensuite bedrooms, two spa-style baths, and three half-baths, the residence provides ample space for the family. The couple’s modern kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, and their bedroom offers generous storage with two room-sized walk-in closets. Diaz spends her extra time bonding with her husband and child, often engaging in everyday activities like cooking and household chores.

Diaz wants us to normalize couples sleeping in separate bedrooms.

Cameron Diaz has a strong opinion on the subject of sharing a bedroom with a partner, advocating for the normalization of separate bedrooms. Speaking on an episode of the podcast “Lipstick on the Rim,” Diaz, who married Benji Madden, the guitarist of Good Charlotte, in 2015, shared her thoughts. She had envisioned that ideally, she would have her own house, her partner would have theirs, and there would be a family house in the middle. Diaz expressed her preference for sleeping in separate rooms but meeting in a common bedroom for their intimate moments.



“I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine,” she remarked.

Host at the podcast warned her about the backlash she may receive for this unconventional idea.

The hosts of the show, along with Katherine Power, Diaz’s partner in the Avaline business, quickly reacted to Diaz’s stance, warning her about the possible backlash for such an unconventional idea. Diaz acknowledged their concerns, noting that she had already expressed in the past these views, but her perspective had changed after marrying Madden. She emphasized that she no longer feels the same way about separate bedrooms, attributing this change to her wonderful husband and clarifying that her previous comments were made before her marriage.

Diaz has also opened up in the past about how Madden has significantly impacted her life. In a 2016 interview, she reflected on marriage being the most substantial thing she’s undertaken in her 40s, describing it as an awesome experience. She admitted that marriage wasn’t something she had envisioned for herself, and it might not have happened if she hadn’t met Madden, describing her decision to marry as a surprise.

Sleeping in separate beds may have some benefits.

It has been indicated that over one-third of American couples choose to sleep in separate beds, either occasionally or on a consistent basis. Furthermore, relationship experts have shared that sleeping in separate beds can actually be beneficial for couples. This arrangement can be particularly advantageous when trying to rekindle a romantic spark or when partners need some personal space from each other.

For this reason, the term of ’sleep divorce’ has been created which refers to couples choosing to sleep in separate beds, and it often doesn’t relate to issues in their intimate relationship. Typically, the decision to sleep apart stems from practical reasons such as one partner’s sleep disturbances affecting the other, or having differing sleep schedules. The phenomenon of sleep divorce is more widespread than often perceived, with numerous celebrity couples either officially or rumored to be practicing it. Among them are Victoria and David Beckham, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.