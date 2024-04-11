Dirt and mess don’t stand a chance with these 11 Amazon best sellers

The spring-cleaning season can become your favorite time of the year if you use these 11 best sellers from Amazon. These products and tools will leave your house sparkling clean, helping you get rid of the most stubborn stains in the blink of an eye. Buy these brilliant cleaners today, and say goodbye to dust, dirt, grime, limescale, and mold in your house!

1. Amazon customers never stop buying this wonder-working toilet cleaning stone. Its ergonomic, heavy-duty plastic handle will help you avoid touching the dirt with your hands. The stone quickly removes hard water stains, limescale, and stubborn dirt that other tools and cleaners can’t remove. The before and after photo collage below speaks louder than words!

4,500+ ratings

After watching the wife try a lot of other methods which didn't work for removing mineral ring stains in the toilet, I did my own research and discovered pumice stones. I ordered these without any expectations, but they actually worked. We have well water and the stains came off pretty easily with this product. A few minutes of light scrubbing, so it took less than 15 minutes for 4 toilets. I would recommend this product. — Pao

2. This bathroom foam cleaner is a real hit on Amazon with more than 11,000 ratings. Its non-drip formula clings to surfaces quickly removes dirt, and prevents limescale. The product will make your bathroom sparkle and smell amazing whenever you use it. This safe, easy-to-use, and family-friendly product removes dirt, grease, soap, and grime from surfaces, leaving them shiny and squeaky clean.

11,100+ ratings

This stuff is amazing! Let me tell you, my bathroom tiles were disgusting and completely discolored. I tried everything to get them clean and nothing worked. I'm so glad I searched online and found this cleaner. My bathroom tiles look like new now! — Maryann

3. You won’t recognize your bathroom after using this all-purpose bathroom cleaner. Its unique formula attacks dirt, grime, soap scum, and hard water stains to make your bathroom shine. The product creates an invisible coating to keep surfaces clean for longer periods of time. This cleaner repels bathroom grime, scum, and dirt, so you won’t have to clean as often.

900+ ratings

My tub looks brand new! I have been looking for a cleaner that would get in the cracks and crevices of my tub, and this worked wonders. I sprayed the entire tub, came back after 5–10 minutes and wiped everything down with a damp cloth. It took me no longer than 10 minutes to clean, and it looks like new. I would say that the smell isn't the best. I would recommend opening a couple of windows before you spray. Overall, it's a great bathroom cleaner. — Diane McFadgen

4. Say goodbye to rust stains with this rust remover gel. It works equally well on a variety of surfaces, including bathtubs, clothes, carpets, sinks, toilets, furniture, etc. Even if you’ve tried everything to remove those pesky rust stains and nothing worked so far, give this product a try, and you won’t regret it.

600+ ratings

I had rust stains on my stainless steel outdoor utility sink. It's probably a cheap stainless that was used, and it was streaked with rust stains. I applied the product to the stains and in a few minutes they disappeared. Then I used it on one of my sailboats sails that had rust stains, and they also disappeared. This product eats rust! — kim hanford

5. This portable carpet cleaner is great for removing and deodorizing pet messes, spills, and tough stains. It’s ideal for cleaning carpets, upholstery, car interior and more. Compact and lightweight, it can be easily carried around the house as you do the cleaning. The built-in hose rinse flushes the machine with water to remove any dirt and debris. Removable water tanks guarantee simple usage.

900+ ratings

This product works great in that it's easy to use and has great suction power. The clean water tank goes fast, but it's worth all the dirt and grime that is extracted from the seats. I'm never worried about spilling food or drink on my seats again because the cleanup will be easy.

I add in some fabric carpet cleaner too. Just turn the power button and it's ready to go. I would buy another one. — Andrew Montgomery

6. Here is another portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. This powerful appliance works great on carpets, stairs, upholstery, car interiors, and more. For your ultimate convenience, the package includes stain-removing tools and a cleaning formula. The cleaner combines superior suction and scrubbing action, which guarantees amazing results after each use.

10,600+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have several cats and a dog, which seem to leave food and dirt stains everywhere. I purchased this item for myself. I loved it so much I purchased three more for my pet loving adult children for Christmas. They each sent me pictures of them using it within days. It is a game changer!

I now clean up a small spot when I find it, no longer waiting for the future’s «big» professional carpet cleaning. I learned the hard way that you must clean it up when finished. Letting it sit for a couple of days resulted in a stinky and more complicated process. If you have a pet, you really need this product! — Sharon S. Buy this item on AMAZON here

7. No more bending or kneeling while cleaning with this electric spin scrubber. The set includes 4 brush heads that you can use for various cleaning purposes. The tool can be used for cleaning showers, bathtubs, tiles, grout, grooves, toilets, etc. The extendible handle will allow you to use the tool while standing, so there’s no need to bend. The appliance can be used for about 90 minutes after only 3.5 hours of fast charging.

13,800+ ratings

OMG, where has this thing been all my life. This is my elderly mother's bathroom, I moved in recently and finally tackled this mess. Cleaning bathtubs is very awkward, leaning over, trying to put elbow grease on cleaning the tub can be hard. This does all the work for you. Just remember to spray and soak for 15–30 minutes ahead of time. — Laura

8. This brush with a non-slip handle is ideal for scrubbing pots, pans, dishes, and more. Its nylon bristles are safe for non-stick surfaces, while the built-in scraper effectively removes baked-on dirt. Thanks to its clever design, the brush will clean all corners and crevices of pots and pans. The ergonomic handle guarantees a firm grip even if your hands are wet. The tool is dishwasher-safe and easy to clean.

25,900+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s very durable and functional. I love this dish brush! I ordered my first one over a year ago, and have made repeat orders. It’s the best dish brush I’ve found.

The bristles are firm, but not «hard». Just right. It's a good size and great quality. I give it a good workout, as I seldom use a dishwasher, and it holds out for a long time. — Mellie

9. This toilet cleaning brush has a unique design that allows it to reach the under-rim area of the toilet bowl. Its dense and flexible bristles clean the surface thoroughly, leaving no stains, effectively removing odors and keeping your bathroom fresh. The set includes a convenient holder that catches water drips from the brush, eliminating mess and odors.

4,200+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Cleaning under the rim of the toilet completely is always a challenge, so when I saw this S-shaped brush, I decided to try it. It really does fit up under the rim of the toilet bowl! Not only does the curved brush fit up under the rim of the toilet bowl, it goes well down into the hole in the bottom of the bowl for complete cleaning.

The bristles are stiff enough to give it a good scrubbing. The handle is easy to hold, and it has a loop on the handle end if you want to hang it for storage, or you use the holder it comes with. — Claudia M Buy this item on AMAZON here

10. Take proper care of your hands while cleaning with these multipurpose vinyl gloves. The thick clear plastic material helps avoid tearing and puncturing, yet it offers enough stretch for finger flexibility. Whether you use these gloves in the kitchen or while cleaning various surfaces around the house, they offer reliable protection against chemicals and odors.

23,100+ ratings

I bought these gloves to use while I'm painting and they work well. They cover my hands completely and seal out most of the paint that I'm using. Also, they don't restrict my hands in any way. — Star Root Press (Consignment)

11. With this DIY mold test kit, you can find out whether there is unseen mold in your house or not. The item shows visible results in as little as 48 hours. The test kit can be used both indoors and outdoors, and it includes everything you need to perform the test, including a Petri dish, a swab, and mold growth medium. Optional laboratory analysis is available. For an additional fee, you can mail the results to determine the mold type.

7,000+ ratings

4.0 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ After weeks of a chronic cough and congestion with me, difficulty breathing for my husband and our baby being congested with a rash, we decided to do an at home mold test of our rental. The results shocked us! We were not expecting this. We have no visible mold in our apartment.

We did an open air test in our bedroom, a swab test of our bathroom, and an air test of our HVAC system. All of them came back positive! The process to complete the test is extremely easy. I highly recommend getting it if you think you might be living with mold. — JILLIAN Buy this item on AMAZON here

