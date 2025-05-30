Elizabeth Hurley Stuns at Rome Debut With Her New Love, Fans Are Saying the Same Thing
Elizabeth Hurley made waves in Rome as she stepped onto the red carpet with her new beau, Billy Ray Cyrus, marking their glamorous public debut as a couple. Dressed to impress and glowing with confidence, the 59-year-old actress turned heads—but it wasn’t just the fashion moment that had everyone talking. Fans quickly chimed in with one recurring sentiment: this match just makes sense.
The couple made their red carpet debut just recently.
The 63-year-old country music icon and the 59-year-old actress made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday, May 24, in the heart of Rome. The pair attended a glamorous dinner celebrating the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition, hosted by the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti at the historic Palazzo Barberini.
According to a source, “Liz doesn’t care that skeptics don’t get it. She’s focused on the special things that they have in common, like country music. She loves his Southern vibes. He’s very calm and happy around her.”
The actress’ romance history had its own ups and downs.
Elizabeth Hurley’s romantic history has seen its fair share of highs and lows, often making headlines thanks to her relationships with several well-known men. Elizabeth Hurley met Hugh Grant in 1987 while filming Remando Al Viento, marking the beginning of a 13-year relationship that would become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances.
The couple remained together until their amicable split in 2000. Since then, Hurley and Grant have maintained a close friendship, with the actor even serving as the godfather to her only son.
She was married only once.
Although Elizabeth Hurley had several high-profile relationships, she has only been married once—to Indian businessman and heir Arun Nayar. The couple began dating in late 2002 and eventually tied the knot in 2007 with two wedding ceremonies.
However, their marriage came to an end three years later, when the Gossip Girl actress announced their separation. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.
Fans applaud Cyrus and Hurley’s “age-appropriate” romance.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s red carpet debut has been met with praise — not just for their style, but for their compatibility. Many fans see the 63-year-old singer and 59-year-old actress as a refreshing match, especially after Cyrus’s brief marriage to 36-year-old Firerose.
“At least he found someone his own age,” wrote one user, while another added, “Well at least she’s not a little girl like his last wife.” Some fans noted they look “more age appropriate.”
With shared interests like country music, the couple’s connection is earning genuine fan approval — and making headlines for all the right reasons.
