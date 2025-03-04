Miley Cyrus Shocks Fans With Bold Look at Oscars 2025, See Her Drastic Transformation

Miley Cyrus is known for changing her appearance to keep up with fashion, and is often lauded for her great dressing sense. In 2019, she rocked the Oscars Vanity Fair party in a glittering black dress, while she dripped in diamonds. With her hair done in beach waves, and her eyes done in a dramatic cat eye, Cyrus looked amazing.

In another somewhat high-fashion appearance, the 32-year-old also debuted bleached waves with dark roots and ends in 2023. With smokey eyes and otherwise toned down makeup, Cyrus looked like a far cry from her earlier days as Hannah Montana. Her 2024 Grammys' dress, made of golden safety pins also generated quite the drama, and had fans exclaiming, “No one could pull this off but you… They all were stunned beyond words or gossip!”