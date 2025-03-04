Miley Cyrus Shocks Fans With Bold Look at Oscars 2025, See Her Drastic Transformation
Miley Cyrus is known for plenty of shockers, and her latest look at the 2025 Oscars is no different. Or should we say, it's radically different enough to evoke some strong reactions in fans. The Grammy-award winning singer made quite the statement at the 2025 Oscars red carpet in a stunning outfit, with dramatic hair. But all fans could focus on, was her face.
Miley Cyrus is often lauded for impeccable style.
Miley Cyrus is known for changing her appearance to keep up with fashion, and is often lauded for her great dressing sense. In 2019, she rocked the Oscars Vanity Fair party in a glittering black dress, while she dripped in diamonds. With her hair done in beach waves, and her eyes done in a dramatic cat eye, Cyrus looked amazing.
In another somewhat high-fashion appearance, the 32-year-old also debuted bleached waves with dark roots and ends in 2023. With smokey eyes and otherwise toned down makeup, Cyrus looked like a far cry from her earlier days as Hannah Montana. Her 2024 Grammys' dress, made of golden safety pins also generated quite the drama, and had fans exclaiming, “No one could pull this off but you… They all were stunned beyond words or gossip!”
The singer debuted bleached eyebrows at the 2025 Oscars.
While the trend itself is not new, with Madonna, Katy Perry, Kristen Stewart, and even Kim Kardashian having bleached their eyebrows, it's certainly a brand-new look for Miley Cyrus.
At the 2025 Oscars, where she was also a presenter, Cyrus wore a custom Alexander McQueen halter gown and lace gloves in black, pairing it with chunky diamond earrings and a bracelet. Her hair also created plenty of old Hollywood drama, set in waves with a deep side part.
That being said, what packed the maximum punch were those bleached eyebrows.
Fans seem torn over her new look.
Fans are somewhat split about her new face, with some finding her “So breathtaking, I literally gasped.” Plenty of other appreciative comments followed, with one fan even saying that she should win an Oscar, just for existing. Another fan felt her appearance was absolutely perfect, from the dress to the face.
That being said, not everyone was impressed with the bleached eyebrows. One Instagram user wrote, “Big fan and think she’s a beauty, but honestly not her best look here, and it looks like she’s got no eyebrows.” Another wondered, “What happened to her face?”
But Cyrus was just starting, as she appeared at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an even more-daring presentation.
This time, the Flowers singer rocked a black strapless Maison Margiela gown, and paired it with baby bangs and a high ponytail that put her bleached eyebrows even more in focus.
While some felt she was quite the “fashion icon,” in this red carpet appearance, again, not everyone was a fan. One Instagram user commented that her hairdresser needed a “telling off.” Another went as far to suggest that she cut her hair herself, writing, “Mama, who gave you the scissors?”
For others, it was still about the eyebrows as one fan requested Cyrus, “Please dye [your] eyebrows back, I love you but not loving it.”
Cyrus, of course, remained as unbothered as ever, and a stunning diva to boot.
