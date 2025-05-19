“Facelift Indicators Near Her Ears,” Nicole Kidman Shocks With Her Latest Transformation—People Notice One Detail
Nicole Kidman captivated onlookers with her radiant presence at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. Graceful and poised, she lit up the evening with her signature elegance—but it was something about her look that stole all the attention and left everyone talking long after the event.
The 57-year-old actress turned heads in a daring black pantsuit that featured a deep neckline and glittering embellishments, paired with coordinated trousers. Adding a touch of elegance, a white floral brooch was fastened to one side of her blazer.
The Hollywood icon, married to musician Keith Urban, elevated her ensemble with bold black leather gloves and sharp, pointed black heels. Her icy blonde hair was styled in a voluminous ponytail with a center part, leaving a few loose strands to softly frame her face. Her makeup featured delicate mauve hues that gracefully accentuated her cheeks, eyes, and lips, enhancing her natural elegance with a soft, romantic glow.
Over the past two years, Nicole Kidman has maintained a packed schedule, starring in a range of high-profile projects including the steamy hit Babygirl, Netflix’s whodunit The Perfect Couple, the second season of Lioness, and the romantic comedy A Family Affair, among others.
However, while promoting her latest film Holland in March, the award-winning actress revealed she’s ready to slow down. “I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I’m off for the rest of the year. So, oh well!” she shared.
People on the internet couldn’t help but gush over the actress’s appearance at the event, leaving comments such as, “Always classy.” Another admirer added, “Classy, beautiful, and successful woman,” while someone else simply praised, “Elegant outfit!” Compliments continued to pour in, with one fan exclaiming, “She’s gorgeous!” and another declaring, “Nicole is stunning!”
One commenter offered a thoughtful take, saying, “She looks great, not like a 25-year-old but good. Yes, she has had work done, but she has looked after herself, kept her figure.” Others chimed in with, “She’s looking GOOD 👍” and “She actually looks pretty good,” proving that Nicole’s presence left a lasting impression on fans across the web.
However, not all feedback was glowing. Some viewers expressed concern over the bold, shirtless look she chose for the night. One person remarked, “Would have been better with a shirt underneath,” while another expressed worry, writing, “What are those lumps on her chest? Please check them up.”
Comments like, “The shirtless look does not work for her” reflected mixed opinions. Others suggested a more modest approach, with one writing, “I think a top beneath the blazer would have been better.” Still, even among the critiques, there were acknowledgments of her overall appearance, such as, “Aside from the exposed chest, everything else is better than we’ve seen her look in years. Hair, makeup, suit and heels are excellent.”
In addition to remarks about her outfit, many noticed apparent changes in her appearance. One observer commented, “Looks totally different.”
Questions quickly arose, such as, “Did she get a chin implant?” and “Lower face lift. And eyes,” reflecting growing curiosity. Another user noted, “You can see the facelift indicators near her ears,” while someone else summed it up, “She looks strange.”
