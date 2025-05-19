“Facelift Indicators Near Her Ears,” Nicole Kidman Shocks With Her Latest Transformation—People Notice One Detail

The 57-year-old actress turned heads in a daring black pantsuit that featured a deep neckline and glittering embellishments, paired with coordinated trousers. Adding a touch of elegance, a white floral brooch was fastened to one side of her blazer.

The Hollywood icon, married to musician Keith Urban, elevated her ensemble with bold black leather gloves and sharp, pointed black heels. Her icy blonde hair was styled in a voluminous ponytail with a center part, leaving a few loose strands to softly frame her face. Her makeup featured delicate mauve hues that gracefully accentuated her cheeks, eyes, and lips, enhancing her natural elegance with a soft, romantic glow.