Find the Odd One Out in 20 Seconds — a Speed-Thinking Test

Sharpening your attention to detail is all about concentration. That ability to focus on one thing at a time is crucial for success at work, in school, and in your daily life. An eagle eye for details can truly transform your performance.

1.

Answer: 4th row, 4th column; This little hedgehog has legs, unlike the others.

2.

Answer: 4th row, 3rd pumpkin, as it looks the smoothest of them all.

3.

Answer: 3rd row, 3rd column; the dog has thicker eyebrows.

4.

Answer: Last row, second tree.

5.

Answer: 2nd row, 4th column. There are two stars to the left of the candle.

6.

Answer: At the end of the 4th row, there is an instead of the number 8.

7.

Answer: The odd one is the pear in the bottom left.

8.

Answer: The last bird has a beak that is too short compared to the others.

9.

Answer: The apple is missing its sliced pair.

10.

Answer: 2nd row, 5th emoji is the only sad one among others.

11.

Answer: 2nd row, 3rd tomato. Its leaf is a bit shorter than the others.

We’ve put together a collection of 11 clever riddles that seem simple at first glance but are surprisingly difficult to solve. Each one will test your logic and creativity. Grab a friend, put your thinking cap on, and see how many you can get right.

