Find the Odd One Out in 20 Seconds — a Speed-Thinking Test
Sharpening your attention to detail is all about concentration. That ability to focus on one thing at a time is crucial for success at work, in school, and in your daily life. An eagle eye for details can truly transform your performance.
1.
Answer: 4th row, 4th column; This little hedgehog has legs, unlike the others.
2.
Answer: 4th row, 3rd pumpkin, as it looks the smoothest of them all.
3.
Answer: 3rd row, 3rd column; the dog has thicker eyebrows.
4.
Answer: Last row, second tree.
5.
Answer: 2nd row, 4th column. There are two stars to the left of the candle.
6.
Answer: At the end of the 4th row, there is an & instead of the number 8.
7.
Answer: The odd one is the pear in the bottom left.
8.
Answer: The last bird has a beak that is too short compared to the others.
9.
Answer: The apple is missing its sliced pair.
10.
Answer: 2nd row, 5th emoji is the only sad one among others.
11.
Answer: 2nd row, 3rd tomato. Its leaf is a bit shorter than the others.
We’ve put together a collection of 11 clever riddles that seem simple at first glance but are surprisingly difficult to solve. Each one will test your logic and creativity. Grab a friend, put your thinking cap on, and see how many you can get right.