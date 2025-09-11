“Looks Like His Dad,” Matthew McConaughey’s Rarely Seen Son Walks on the Red Carpet and Fans Notice the Same Thing

Hollywood rolled out the glamour at the Toronto International Film Festival, but the real buzz wasn’t about Matthew McConaughey’s latest film; it was about his son, Levi. At just 17, Levi made his red carpet debut alongside his Oscar-winning father for the premiere of The Lost Bus, and the internet couldn’t stop talking.

Oddly, Levi McConaughey almost didn’t get his first big acting role. At 17, he had to convince his dad, Matthew, to let him audition for the movie. Matthew didn’t even know Levi was interested at first, but the teen kept asking until he got his shot. Once he was on camera, it was clear Levi had a natural talent. He could hold a scene and knew how to act in the moment, enough to impress both his dad and the film’s director, Paul Greengrass.

Even Levi was surprised when he got the part. He felt good about his audition but didn’t expect to actually land it. Now, with his debut behind him, Levi is officially stepping into the spotlight, showing he’s got both the talent and the determination to make his mark.