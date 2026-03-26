The Story of a Double-Decker Bus That Successfully Leapt Over Tower Bridge
In rare urban adventures, a double-decker bus can face daring moments on iconic bridges. Drivers attempting bold feats across famous structures often spark awe and viral attention, blending thrill, skill, and the challenges of massive vehicles on historic city routes.
A daring moment on Tower Bridge.
On a chilly evening in London on 30 December 1952, an ordinary day turned into a piece of unforgettable history involving one of the city’s most iconic structures, Tower Bridge, and a London double‑decker bus.
The story began when Albert Gunter, a seasoned bus driver on his usual number 78 route, drove his double‑decker over the Thames toward Dulwich. As the bus approached Tower Bridge, the road ahead suddenly began to rise: the bascules of the bridge were lifting to let a ship pass.
The legendary leap across the gap.
With little warning and no time to stop, Gunter made a split‑second decision to push forward. The bus was barely moving, about 12 mph, yet the back wheels kept rolling while the bridge’s southern bascule was already rising.
Instead of stalling, the bus cleared the gap, landing safely on the still‑down northern bascule. Every one of the passengers survived the dramatic leap, although a few were taken to hospital as a precaution and the conductor suffered a broken leg.
From heroic act to legendary story.
News of the remarkable leap spread quickly. Gunter’s quick thinking and courage turned him into a local legend; London Transport rewarded him with a £10 bonus and a day off, and the story later inspired comics, children’s books and references in popular culture.
Today this astounding moment, a double‑decker bus and a historic bridge joined in an almost cinematic feat, remains one of London’s most cherished and awe‑inspiring tales of everyday daring.
This incredible event remains a shining example of quick thinking and courage in the most unexpected moments. Albert Gunter’s leap over Tower Bridge reminds us that sometimes, ordinary days can turn into legendary stories, leaving behind memories that continue to inspire awe and admiration across generations.
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Have you ever faced a moment where quick thinking turned an ordinary day into something unforgettable?