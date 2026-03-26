The Story of a Double-Decker Bus That Successfully Leapt Over Tower Bridge

On a chilly evening in London on 30 December 1952, an ordinary day turned into a piece of unforgettable history involving one of the city’s most iconic structures, Tower Bridge, and a London double‑decker bus.

The story began when Albert Gunter, a seasoned bus driver on his usual number 78 route, drove his double‑decker over the Thames toward Dulwich. As the bus approached Tower Bridge, the road ahead suddenly began to rise: the bascules of the bridge were lifting to let a ship pass.