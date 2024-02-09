How JAY-Z Spoke Out for His Wife and Why Everyone Compares Him to Kanye West

Jay-Z stole the Grammy spotlight as he snagged the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, boldly calling out the Recording Academy. With his 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, by his side, the 54-year-old rapper raised daring questions, casting doubt on the acknowledgment of his musical legacy.

The hip-hop artist questioned the process behind the voted categories.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

During his acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys, Jay-Z raised concerns about the organization that honored him with a special award. While receiving the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his musical legacy, the 54-year-old hip-hop artist questioned the process behind the voted categories. He mentioned, “We want y’all to get it right. At least getting close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective. Y’all don’t gotta clap at everything. Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music, and it’s opinion-based,” the artist started. “But, you know, some things—I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So, even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work,” he continued.

He was “defending” his wife for never winning for ’Album of the Year’.

Jay-Z hinted at his wife, Beyoncé, without actually saying her name. Beyoncé, despite being nominated four times for Album of the Year, has never won. She was up for Best New Artist in 2010 (lost to Taylor Swift), 2015 (lost to Beck), 2017 (lost to Adele), and 2023 (lost to Harry Styles). He mentioned that some might feel robbed or out of place in their categories, adding, “You know, some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in a category. No, when I get nervous I tell the truth,” he said.

When the camera focused on Beyoncé, she didn’t show a visible reaction to her husband’s remarks. However, there were a few cheers of support from the audience in LA. The album “Lemonade,” in particular, seemed like a strong contender for Album of the Year. It delved into the emotional impact of Jay-Z’s rumored infidelity, addressing generational pain and racial inequality, making it not only musically accomplished but culturally relevant. Beyoncé skillfully blended genres like reggae, rock, hip-hop, soul, funk, country, and electronica across 12 tracks, accompanied by a visually stunning album. However, when Adele won that year for her blockbuster third album “25,” she acknowledged in her acceptance speech, “I can’t possibly accept this award. And I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious. But the artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the ’Lemonade’ album, is just so monumental.”

The episode brought to mind Kanye West’s 2009 speech interrupting Taylor Swift.

Jay-Z went on a rant that totally reminded us of Kanye’s wild 2009 MTV VMAs moment. He was all fired up, pointing out how crazy it is that Beyoncé, who’s got a whopping 32 Grammys, still hasn’t snagged the big one. Now, some folks are saying Jay-Z’s stirring up a showdown between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, especially after he called out the Grammys for dissing his wife on Album Of The Year. And guess what? Swift made history by bagging that award for the fourth time, right after Jay-Z spilled the beans.



The whole Beyoncé-Taylor thing goes way back to Kanye’s claim in 2009 that Beyoncé got robbed at the MTV VMAs, where Taylor won Best Female Video. And while Jay-Z was talking, people couldn’t help but think of Kanye’s rant.

With his daughter, Blue Ivy, by his side, the rapper imparted a deeper significance through this speech.

Jay-Z then mentioned his daughter, Blue Ivy, noting that she had joined him on stage to accept the award. He expressed the idea that beyond the immediate recognition at the Grammys, there is a need for sustained effort in life. While his daughter sat beside him, appearing somewhat anxious, he emphasized the importance of consistently showing up. In a broader context, he urged individuals to persevere and not be solely fixated on awards like the Grammys. According to Jay-Z, the key is to persist until one receives the recognition and accolades they believe they deserve. This includes being recognized as a genius and ultimately hailed as the greatest of all time. The underlying message conveyed was the significance of perseverance and dedication in the face of challenges, extending beyond specific awards to encompass broader life achievements.