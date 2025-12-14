HR Fired Me Before My Vacation — I Used Their Policy Against Them

Hi Bright Side,

I’d been counting down for months. Two weeks off — fully approved, flights booked, hotel paid for. It was the first real vacation I’d planned in three years.

Then, the day before my flight, HR called me in.

They said my “position was being eliminated.” No warning, no explanation. I asked if this was related to my upcoming PTO. They smiled and said, “It’s just bad timing.”

Bad timing. Right.

Here’s where they messed up.

According to company policy — the same one I’d memorized back when I started — any employee terminated after their PTO approval is still entitled to the vacation payout. That meant they owed me two full weeks’ pay and unused vacation time.

When HR tried to say my vacation “no longer applied,” I politely sent them a copy of their own handbook — section 14.3, highlighted. Then I CC’d the labor board.

Two days later, they processed the payout. Then I got another email — from legal this time — saying they’d “reconsidered the termination” and were offering me a “revised position” at the same pay.

I agreed, but during my vacation found a different job.