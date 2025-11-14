I Absolutely Refuse to Let a Driver’s Road Rage Destroy My Career
On most days, you just drive home on autopilot, maybe thinking about what’s for dinner or that show you’ll watch. But, out of nowhere, the road may take an unexpected turn. That’s what happened to Fred when a truck almost drove into him. That wasn’t even the unexpected part of the story.
Fred’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I was driving our company car. Out of nowhere, a truck driver almost drove into me. I honked at him and screamed, “Watch where you’re going!”
The trucker braked and yelled from his window, “You’ll regret that!” The next day at work, my boss pulled me aside and said he just wanted to talk in his office. He said that his son was the one who almost drove into me. My boss told me that his son knew it was me because he recognized the company car and searched me up in our system. I expected a full-on fight from my boss but, he seemed only upset.
He told me that I wasn’t the first person his son’s done this to. While I was relieved that I wasn’t getting yelled at, I felt bad because he looked so defeated. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to do something else, but then his son barged in and went off. He told me that I need to learn how to drive again and that they should revoke my license.
I told him to shut up. He stared at me and looked at my boss asking him to fire me because he’s insulting him, but he didn’t even bat an eye. So, I just left. I’m not sure if I should apologize to my boss for how things went or just move on as if nothing happened. What do you think?
Sincerely,
Fred
What the Bright Side Team thinks.
Hello Fred,
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us. This sticky situation can resolve itself if you simply let it go and move on. You don’t need to overthink it. People like the son thrive on making others panic. The best move isn’t replaying it in your head all night.
Just because someone name-drops your boss doesn’t mean they have real power. Your boss was clearly embarrassed by his son’s actions. Nonetheless, telling his son to shut up might’ve been unnecessary. Instead, simply thanking your boss and leaving would’ve been a better move.
That said, you can just act like nothing happened the next day at work and if the son ever bothers you again, all you have to do is just ignore him.
In this story, it's clear that this wasn't Fred's battle to fight, but his boss' with his son. Walking away was the best thing to do to avoid further conflict. Ignorance isn't always a bad thing.