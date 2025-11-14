I Absolutely Refuse to Let a Driver’s Road Rage Destroy My Career

Dear Bright Side,



I was driving our company car. Out of nowhere, a truck driver almost drove into me. I honked at him and screamed, “Watch where you’re going!”



The trucker braked and yelled from his window, “You’ll regret that!” The next day at work, my boss pulled me aside and said he just wanted to talk in his office. He said that his son was the one who almost drove into me. My boss told me that his son knew it was me because he recognized the company car and searched me up in our system. I expected a full-on fight from my boss but, he seemed only upset.



He told me that I wasn’t the first person his son’s done this to. While I was relieved that I wasn’t getting yelled at, I felt bad because he looked so defeated. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to do something else, but then his son barged in and went off. He told me that I need to learn how to drive again and that they should revoke my license.



I told him to shut up. He stared at me and looked at my boss asking him to fire me because he’s insulting him, but he didn’t even bat an eye. So, I just left. I’m not sure if I should apologize to my boss for how things went or just move on as if nothing happened. What do you think?



Sincerely,

Fred