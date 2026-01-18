I Absolutely Refuse to Let a Newbie Steal My Promotion and Make $45K More Than Me

Some of them even went as far as telling me not to do it, to let her show her true colors. But I told them to wait and see. This was just the calm before the storm. Things were about to take a drastic turn. Over time, my coworkers thought I was just messing with them. Until last week.



2 months after the discussion, HR stormed into my office demanding an explanation. They had just found out that I’d been secretly documenting every interaction I had with the newbie, and the truth was she couldn’t do the job.



Every client she supposedly impressed, I prepped her for. Every big deal she landed was because I introduced her to the client. I fixed every slip-up she made and guided her through every single interaction she had with the people who mattered.



And I recorded everything. There were strings of emails and timestamps listing every question and answer. It was the proof I needed to show my boss how wrong he actually was, and I sent it all to HR when I felt I had enough.