I Asked AI to Recreate Me Through the Ages, and Here’s the Result

17 hours ago

In the past, in order to see yourself as a beauty from the 1920s, you had to pay for a photo shoot or order a portrait from an artist. But today, all it takes is a couple of clicks, and artificial intelligence is ready to transport you to any time and any era. Out of curiosity (and, I admit, for fun), I decided to conduct an experiment: I asked the AI to draw me in the style of different centuries. The results were unexpected, see for yourself!

Ancient Greece

Ancient Greece (second attempt)

Viking Age

Middle Ages

Renaissance

France, 17th century (the time of the Musketeers)

France, 18th century (Marie Antoinette’s time)

The Regency Era

Victorian England

The 1900s

The 1920s

“Made me pretty here.”

The 1950s

The 1980s

Summary: I’m disappointed with AI so far. It looks like my eyebrows, eyes and nose, but it’s still not me.

I also asked AI to show me as a movie character.

Bonus: I asked to show me in the iconic Cleopatra look.

And these tricks will help you spot AI-generated images.

