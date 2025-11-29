I Asked Why My Coworker Makes More—HR Panicked and the Truth Is What I Didn’t Expect

I found out entirely by accident. Matt and I were chatting after a rough client call, and he joked that “for what they pay me, they can dump anything on my plate.”

I asked what “anything” was worth, and he answered without thinking. The number hit me like a punch. When I told him mine, he went silent, blinking like he’d misheard.

We were hired the same week, same title, same projects—half the time we literally split tasks down the middle. He looked genuinely rattled.

And that’s when he said the part that changed everything, “During hiring, I told them I wasn’t willing to work for less. That was it. No special qualifications. No bonus duties. I just said the number.”

I stared at him.

That was all? He just asked? And got it?

No pushback? No justification needed?

No challenge, no counteroffer, nothing.

I went to HR and asked about the discrepancy, they didn’t explain—they panicked. The manager’s first question was how I learned his salary, followed by warnings about “confidentiality” and vague talk about “market factors.”

Meanwhile, they pulled Matt into a separate meeting and pressured him not to discuss compensation at all. That only confirmed something was wrong. I documented everything and escalated. Eventually, the company corrected my salary.

What I didn’t expect was how simple the truth was: he asked for more, they said yes—and they assumed I’d accept less without question.

