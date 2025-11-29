I Asked Why My Coworker Makes More—HR Panicked and the Truth Is What I Didn’t Expect
Sometimes the biggest lessons at work don’t come from training manuals or HR policies — they come from the conversations we were never supposed to overhear. One of our readers shared a story that shows how two people with the same job can end up with very different paychecks.
I found out entirely by accident. Matt and I were chatting after a rough client call, and he joked that “for what they pay me, they can dump anything on my plate.”
I asked what “anything” was worth, and he answered without thinking. The number hit me like a punch. When I told him mine, he went silent, blinking like he’d misheard.
We were hired the same week, same title, same projects—half the time we literally split tasks down the middle. He looked genuinely rattled.
And that’s when he said the part that changed everything, “During hiring, I told them I wasn’t willing to work for less. That was it. No special qualifications. No bonus duties. I just said the number.”
I stared at him.
That was all? He just asked? And got it?
No pushback? No justification needed?
No challenge, no counteroffer, nothing.
I went to HR and asked about the discrepancy, they didn’t explain—they panicked. The manager’s first question was how I learned his salary, followed by warnings about “confidentiality” and vague talk about “market factors.”
Meanwhile, they pulled Matt into a separate meeting and pressured him not to discuss compensation at all. That only confirmed something was wrong. I documented everything and escalated. Eventually, the company corrected my salary.
What I didn’t expect was how simple the truth was: he asked for more, they said yes—and they assumed I’d accept less without question.
Thank you for trusting us with your story.
Your experience is a powerful reminder of how important transparency and self-advocacy are in the workplace. Sharing it helps others recognize their own worth — and ask for it.
How to Answer “What’s Your Expected Salary?” Without Freezing Up.
Well, for the first time on this forum, I am SPEECHLESS 😶 I have never been in that type of situation. As a laborer, or in customer service. Glad I am retired.
It always happens the same way: the interview is flowing, the handshake felt good, you’re nailing every question — and then the hiring manager smiles and drops the one line nobody enjoys hearing: “So, what are your salary expectations?”
Your brain suddenly feels like someone hit the dimmer switch.
Talking about money is awkward for most people. You want to ask for what you’re worth, but you don’t want to scare them off. You don’t want to undersell yourself, either. It feels like the most delicate moment of the entire interview... because it often is.
But with the right prep, this question stops being a trap — and becomes an opportunity to show confidence, clarity, and professionalism.
Here’s how to approach it in a way that protects your interests and still keeps the conversation positive.
1. Know the Market Before You Walk In.
Salary questions can appear earlier than you think — sometimes in the very first screening call or even on the application form. That means you need to know your range before you send your résumé.
How to prepare like a pro:
Check trustworthy salary guides and industry reports for the coming year.
Look up salaries for your exact role + location.
Compare several job listings to see what companies are paying now.
Adjust for your experience, certifications, and niche skills.
When you walk into the conversation knowing the numbers, you don’t have to “guess” — you’re simply referencing the market.
2. Offer a Range, Not a Single Number (at First).
If the employer asks about pay early in the process, give a range you’re fully comfortable with. Not your dream range. Not “stretching” numbers.
A range you can genuinely say yes to.
You might say something like, “Based on my research and the responsibilities you’ve shared, I expect something between $X and $Y.”
Why this works:
It shows you’ve done your homework.
It keeps negotiations flexible.
It prevents you from being screened out too soon.
3. It’s Okay to Gently Turn the Question Around.
If it feels too early to commit, you can politely redirect: “I’d love to understand more about the role before discussing numbers. Could you share the salary range you’ve budgeted for this position?”
If their range fits yours, say so.
If it’s lower, stay honest but positive: “That’s a bit below my target, but I’m still interested — let’s keep talking.”
In today’s hiring market, many companies adjust their offers when they really want someone. Staying open — without lowballing yourself — keeps the door from closing too soon.
4. When You Reach the Final Interview, Pick a Number.
By the time you’re on your second or third interview, you should have:
A clear sense of the responsibilities.
An idea of the team structure.
Insight into expectations.
Knowledge of the employer’s salary range.
At this stage, they’ll expect a single number — not a range.
To decide on that number, consider:
Extra duties not listed in the posting.
Leadership or mentoring responsibilities.
Remote or hybrid flexibility.
Benefits, bonuses, and growth opportunities.
Then answer confidently, for example: “Considering the responsibilities we’ve discussed, I believe $X is a fair starting salary.”
It’s direct, professional, and grounded in facts.
5. When the Offer Arrives, Pause — Don’t Pounce.
Even if the offer looks great, take a moment to breathe.
Do this next:
Thank the hiring manager.
Ask for one—two days to consider it.
Request the full offer in writing.
Review salary, perks, start date, and growth opportunities.
If the offer comes in lower than expected, you can ask:
If there’s flexibility, or whether a review could be scheduled after a certain time period.
Negotiation isn’t confrontation — it’s part of the hiring process.
6. And When Everything Lines Up... Say Yes With Confidence
Once pay expectations are settled and the offer matches your goals, you can accept with clarity. Express your excitement for the role, confirm the details one last time, and step in knowing both sides value the same thing: your work.
At the end of the day, the strongest offer you’ll ever receive is the one that matches your worth — because you know how to ask for it.
