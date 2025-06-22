I Banned My Daughter’s Fiancé From the Delivery Room—Now He’s Rejecting the Baby

Dear Bright Side,

My daughter recently gave birth to her first child. She and her fiancé, Jake, had been together for four years, but things got rocky near the end of her pregnancy—mainly over what to name the baby.

She wanted to name her daughter Clara after my late mother, while Jake pushed for Madison. They argued, but she stood firm and thought he eventually backed down. But her fiancé wasn’t there when she delivered or when the nurse asked for the birth certificate details.

He said it was “too stressful” and “gross.” That hurt her more than he realized. I was with her when the nurse came to finalize the paperwork. She was exhausted and emotional. Due to the recent arguments, she gave the name she wanted and couldn’t list him as the father.

She felt unsupported and didn’t want to include someone who wasn’t there for her. Jake showed up hours later. I met him in the hallway and told him it wasn’t a good time, that she didn’t want to see him right then.

When he found out later, he lost it. He said that I was manipulating her and that I “stole” his child. He hasn’t come back since. He won’t speak to my daughter, and his family is now blaming me for everything.

My daughter is heartbroken, but she stands by her decision. I didn’t tell her what to do—I just tried to support her during a vulnerable moment. Still, I’m wondering if I made things worse.