I Discovered a “Secret” Slack Channel Where Managers Rate Staff—And a Chain Reaction Began

“I wasn’t supposed to see the chat.

Someone added me to a Slack channel by mistake and removed me a few minutes later, but not before I scrolled through enough to realize what it was. It was managers-only, and the comments were awful.

They weren’t talking about work or performance, they were talking about people—who was ‘too dumb to lead,’ who was ‘useful but disposable,’ who was ‘a future HR problem.’ My name was there, and the comments weren’t subtle.

A few days later my boss called me into his office. I didn’t mention the chat, but he did. Smiling, he said the leadership liked me and that a promotion was being discussed. It felt wrong, like a payoff for something unspoken.

After that, his behavior changed. He started micromanaging me, cutting me off in meetings, making jokes about how ambitious people sometimes forget their place.

Eventually we had a conflict. He raised his voice, shut the door, and told me I should be careful about how I interpreted internal conversations. He said I was overthinking things, that careers can stall very easily, and that he was only trying to protect me. That was when it clicked—the promotion wasn’t protection, it was leverage.

I went to HR the next day and told them everything: the secret chat, the comments about employees, the sudden promotion talk, and the closed-door meeting where he tried to intimidate me. HR stayed neutral, took notes, and said they would ‘look into it.’

Two weeks later my boss stopped speaking to me completely, and the promotion was quietly postponed. A month after that, HR informed the team that my boss was leaving the company, effective immediately. No announcement, no explanation.

I still work there. But now I know that in some workplaces, promotions aren’t rewards—they’re warnings.

