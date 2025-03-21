I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Use the Same Bathroom as My Son

Hi, dear Bright Side! I need help, I'm not sure if I acted right in this situation.

My husband has a 16-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, and together we have a 14-year-old son. We only have two bathrooms in the house. My stepdaughter started using our since hers was under renovation. And that’s when the issue began.

She leaves her tampons in our bathroom trash can. I get that it’s natural, but I don’t want my teen son seeing that—it’s disgusting. She should have the decency to wrap them up and throw them out somewhere else.