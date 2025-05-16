“I Expected More!” Georgina Rodriguez Attends Her First Met Gala, but Her Outfit Leaves Fans Disappointed

The Met Gala is the one event of the year when the red carpet turns into a runway of art, excess, and creativity. It’s the moment when the world’s biggest stars show off, compete for the most talked-about look, and sometimes end up in memes (for better or worse).

And this year, all eyes were on Georgina Rodríguez, the glamorous partner of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was making her debut at the event. But when she finally showed up... well, let’s just say the social media exploded. But not with excitement.