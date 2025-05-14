Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala Look Sparks Debate, People Are Talking About One Thing

She arrived solo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, donning a black Saint Laurent blazer mini dress paired with sheer black tights and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

While the outfit was undeniably chic, fans argued that it lacked the vibrant colors, patterns, and bold tailoring traditionally associated with Black dandyism, the style the theme aimed to celebrate. Some commentators described her look as “Nothing special, she wears a blazer often” and “uninterested,” suggesting it missed the mark in capturing the essence of the evening’s motif.