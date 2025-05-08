“Someone’s Getting Fired,” Anna Wintour Stuns at Met Gala 2025, but People Notice One Detail
At the 2025 Met Gala, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour made headlines not just for what she was wearing but also for an unexpected wardrobe malfunction. Wintour, whose aesthetic is notoriously impeccable, emerged onto the red carpet in a bespoke Louis Vuitton gown designed by Pharrell Williams in tribute to the late Virgil Abloh. But fans spotted a small detail on the hem of her dress, which caused huge amounts of speculation online.
Social media platforms buzzed with reactions as people spotted a red smudge on the hem of Anna’s dress, with many expressing concern over the potential repercussions for Wintour’s styling team. One user tweeted, “Anna... is that a stain on your dress?” while another remarked, “THE STAIN?!!! Someone is getting fired...”
The identity of the stain is yet to be confirmed, but its appearance on Wintour’s otherwise impeccable outfit has been a subject of discussion, particularly considering her reputation for having high standards. The incident highlights the scrutiny faced by participants in high-profile events such as the Met Gala, where all aspects are scrutinized by the public and the media.
Despite the minor stain, Wintour’s attendance at the gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” testified to her continued dominance within the fashion community. The gala celebrated Black dandyism and its fashion sway, and Wintour was one of the co-chairs alongside Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams.
