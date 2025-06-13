My Ex’s Wife Uses My Daughter as a Free Babysitter—She Wasn’t Ready for My Payback

After everything that happened, your daughter may be feeling torn, caught between loyalty to her father and the discomfort of being put in an unfair situation. She might not even know how to express that her boundaries were crossed. Start by creating a calm, judgment-free space where she feels safe to share. You could say something like, “I know things have been confusing lately. I just want to hear how you’re feeling—no pressure.” It’s important that she doesn’t feel like she has to take sides.

Avoid steering the conversation toward solutions too quickly. Instead, focus on validating her experience. When she realizes you’re not there to fight or blame, but simply to understand, she’ll feel more secure. That emotional safety is what lays the groundwork for rebuilding trust—and eventually, for helping her understand that clear parenting boundaries are about protecting her, not punishing anyone.