Strange, it feels like more than 25 yr ago invisible whisper telling me to do the same like what your SIL do. But after I finished doing it, it feels my whole body get goosebumps for few days and it don't feel like my own body anymore. Like something enter my body to overtake other ? Or to guide me to other. After that, Some of my friends totally forget who I am. And I also forgetting them. This confuse my other friends and my family. Just be careful, I don't think I will like myself at that time either
I Discovered My SIL’s Dark Secret, and Now My World Is Shattered
Every family has its secrets, but some go far beyond the ordinary. This is the story of one woman who opened her home to someone she trusted like family, only to find herself caught in a series of strange events that left her questioning everything she thought she knew.
Tyra’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
My brother Josh (25) has been with his girlfriend Trisha (23) for years now. She’s basically part of the family. I’ve even been calling her my sister-in-law for a while. She was at every family event, came on vacations with us. I never had a reason to doubt her.
So when she and Josh had a big fight, and she called me crying, asking if she could crash at my place for a few days, I didn’t think twice, I said yes. At first, everything seemed fine. But then things started to get weird.
She said she’d just stay for the weekend, but ended up staying more than a week, without ever saying anything. The strangest part is that my brother never reached out. Not to me, not to her. He didn’t ask where she was or when she was coming back. That felt really off.
Then little things started to go missing, like my favorite perfume, and even some old family photos I kept in a drawer. At first, I blamed myself. I’ve been stressed at work, so I figured maybe I misplaced them and just forgot.
But then I started noticing strange behavior from Trisha. She’d whisper late at night, and I found these little cloth bags tucked around my apartment. When I asked her about them, she said they were “herbal pouches to clear the bad energy in the house.”
I didn’t know how to respond. I wanted to believe her, so I let it go. But deep down, something just didn’t feel right.
Yesterday, I got home earlier than usual. Trisha’s normally at work at that time, too, so I was surprised to see her shoes by the door. That alone felt strange.
But then I noticed something stuck to one of them, a piece of paper. I picked it up and turned it over. My heart dropped. It was a photo of my brother with strange symbols scribbled over it.
I rushed to her room, totally thrown off. But nothing could’ve prepared me for what I saw, she was standing there, in my room, wearing my lingerie. I froze. She didn’t even flinch. She just looked at me and calmly whispered, “I can explain.”
That was it. I couldn’t take anymore. I told her to leave. She tried to speak, but I cut her off. I just wanted her gone.
Later, I called my brother and told him everything. He was shocked. He said they had actually broken up, that’s what the fight was about, and that’s why he hadn’t contacted her since.
Now, I keep thinking about the photo, the symbols, the little cloth bags... It honestly seemed like she was doing some kind of ritual or something. But more than that, her behavior just felt completely unhinged.
And as strange and unsettling as all of this was, part of me wonders if she’s having some kind of breakdown, if maybe she needs help, not judgment. She’s been part of our lives for so long. She is family in a way.
I’m also ashamed that I accused her of taking my perfume and old family photos, because later I found them in my own cabinet and remembered I had just moved them to a different spot.
I feel like I need to talk to her, really talk, to understand what’s going on. Maybe she needs support. What do you think?
Yours,
Tyra
Hi Tyra, thank you for your story. This is what we have to say.
Your instincts are telling you something important, and it’s clear you’re navigating this with both compassion and care.
Trisha’s actions: extending her stay without asking, taking personal items, creating symbolic objects, and stepping far beyond acceptable boundaries, suggest something much deeper than a simple stress from the breakup. Whether her intentions were conscious or not, her behavior disrupted your sense of safety and trust. That matters.
You were right to ask her to leave. Setting boundaries isn’t cold, it’s necessary. If you do decide to reach out, approach it gently and on your terms, perhaps in a public or neutral space. You don’t need to confront her, listening might give you clarity. But protect your peace above all.
Supporting someone doesn’t require you to invite chaos into your home or life. Care can coexist with distance. Your care is generous. Just make sure it includes yourself.
