I Discovered My SIL’s Dark Secret, and Now My World Is Shattered

Hi Bright Side,

My brother Josh (25) has been with his girlfriend Trisha (23) for years now. She’s basically part of the family. I’ve even been calling her my sister-in-law for a while. She was at every family event, came on vacations with us. I never had a reason to doubt her.

So when she and Josh had a big fight, and she called me crying, asking if she could crash at my place for a few days, I didn’t think twice, I said yes. At first, everything seemed fine. But then things started to get weird.

She said she’d just stay for the weekend, but ended up staying more than a week, without ever saying anything. The strangest part is that my brother never reached out. Not to me, not to her. He didn’t ask where she was or when she was coming back. That felt really off.