I Quit My Corporate Job to Bake Cakes and Learned That Stability Isn’t the Same as Happiness

For the first 6 months, I worked nonstop. No days off. I wasn’t just a baker anymore. I was also a marketing team, a social media manager, an accountant, and sometimes even a delivery girl, all in one. I had to promote the page, pull in good reviews, and get word of mouth going. Most of my reviews were positive.

Then one day I got a one-star review with an angry note: “The cake is awful, the layers are dry, there’s no cream, she ruined my anniversary!” I was stressed. The design in her photo was mine, but there’s no way I could have messed it up that badly. And of course, I couldn’t find a single message from her anywhere in my inbox.

Then I looked at her photo more carefully and froze. The cake was in a box from a cheap supermarket bakery. The woman had saved her money, ordered a copy of my design from a chain store, got exactly the quality you’d expect, and left me a bad review for it. I answered her as politely as I could and attached a screenshot of her own photo with the box. The review was gone within a minute.

Not every client understands that a good cake can’t be cheap. Pastry chefs spend a lot on equipment and ingredients. We work on a cake for days. We pay for recipes and adjust them ourselves. Those chemical-loaded cakes from the grocery store don’t taste anywhere near as good as a homemade one. And nobody there is going to design something just for you either.

At first, I’d explain to people why my prices were what they were. Now I don’t bother. The ones who get it don’t argue. As for the ones who don’t, there’s nothing I can say that’s going to change their mind.